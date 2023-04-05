Brahim Maghraoui from Marrakech

Recently, the Faculty of Legal, Economic and Social Sciences of Moulay Ismail University-Meknes published a new collective book on “The United Nations and the Moroccan Sahara Issue: Legal and Political Approaches on the Horizon of the Final Settlement of the Fabricated Regional Conflict,” consisting of 475 pages.

The issuance of this book, which was co-authored by a group of researchers in international affairs and specialists in the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, under the coordination of Professor Mohamed El-Bazzaz, comes at a crucial stage during which the issue of the Moroccan Sahara is witnessing many positive developments, especially at the level of the United Nations, where Moroccan diplomacy has made gains. Great for the final and imminent solution to this fabricated regional conflict.

This collective author analyzes the legal and political dimensions of the United Nations’ handling of the Moroccan Sahara file, and dismantles its various manifestations to reveal the constant and the variable in the United Nations’ management of the file, and how to strengthen Morocco’s international position in defense of its territorial integrity; It also deals with the extent of Morocco’s success in proving its right internationally, especially since it put forward the autonomy initiative, and how this initiative and the subsequent international positions and UN resolutions contributed to tipping the scales in favor of the Moroccan position.

This author sets out to study the current legal reality of the United Nations organization dealing with the issue of the Moroccan Sahara from the existing internal and international realities, and tries to read the current dealings of the various organs of the United Nations organization with the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, and at the same time explores the prospects for the organization’s dealing with the issue itself in the horizon of settlement. finality of the fabricated regional conflict; While monitoring the recent legal and political developments of the conflict, and relying on the firm Moroccan positions in order to reach a sustainable political solution that preserves the interests of all parties and establishes Morocco’s full sovereignty over its southern regions.

The new collective book focuses on monitoring the positions of neighboring countries (direct and indirect), and the major influential powers in the United Nations, concerned and interested in resolving the fabricated regional conflict. It tries to diagnose the constant and variable in the positions of these countries and the major powers on the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, to find out the extent of the complexity surrounding the file, and to dismantle the main political approaches to resolving this issue in a way that responds to the firm Moroccan position, and the extent of the impact of the balance of power on supporting the Moroccan proposal that adheres to the final solution within the framework of respect for sovereignty. Moroccan on the desert.

The author himself also deals with the reality of the performance of Moroccan diplomacy in its various manifestations, measuring its upward development in dealing with the issue of the Sahara, how to invest a number of papers to strengthen the Moroccan position within the organs of the UN organization, and the final victory of the legitimate and just rights of Morocco over its southern provinces.