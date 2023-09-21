Reserve Bank of the Dominican Republic Inaugurates Representative Office in New York

Reserve Bank of the Dominican Republic Inaugurates New Representative Office in New York

NEW YORK, September 2 – The Reserve Bank of the Dominican Republic has opened its second Representative Office abroad in New York, during a ceremony attended by the country’s president, Luis Abinader. This new branch is located in Washington Heights at the corner of 181st and Amsterdam streets, an area with a large Dominican community. The office will be open to the public from Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The establishment of this representative office is part of Banreservas’ plan to expand its financial services to the Dominican diaspora. The bank recently opened its first representative office in Madrid, Spain, and a third office in Miami will be inaugurated soon.

President Luis Abinader, accompanied by the first lady Raquel Arbaje and other government officials, cut the ribbon to officially inaugurate the office on the first floor. The event was attended by the general administrator of Banreservas, Samuel Pereyra, his wife Noelia García de Pereyra, Dominican ambassador in Washington, Sonia Guzmán, New York consul Eligio Jáquez, members of the Board of Directors, and other executives of the bank. Representatives from the Dominican community in New York, including businessmen and merchants, were also present.

Samuel Pereyra, the general administrator of Banreservas, emphasized the significance of this new office in New York. He stated that New York is home to some of the largest and most prestigious banks in the world, with extensive global reach and financial capital. Furthermore, being the third largest economy in the United States, New York also houses major brokerage houses that handle billions of dollars in investments. Pereyra attributed the approval of permits required by the United States Federal Reserve to the efforts made by the bank, with full support from the Board of Directors and executives.

Pereyra expressed gratitude towards President Abinader for his unwavering support, noting the president’s enthusiasm and encouragement throughout the project. He highlighted the significance of the representative office, stating that it serves the nearly one million Dominicans residing in New York City. Banreservas, being one of the largest and most profitable banks in the Caribbean, represents the values of the Dominican people and acts as a reference for Dominicans around the world.

The opening of the new representative office in New York marks an important milestone for Banreservas and reflects the bank’s commitment to serving the financial needs of the Dominican diaspora. With its strategic location in Washington Heights, the office is expected to have a significant impact on the Dominican community and further contribute to the bank’s success as a leading financial institution in the Caribbean.

