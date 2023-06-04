Home » Reserve statement from the Minister of Commerce Bolat
News

Reserve statement from the Minister of Commerce Bolat

by admin

Ömer Bolat, who is the Minister of Trade in the new cabinet, took over the task from Mehmet Muş. Bolat said, “We want to improve our current account deficit and increase foreign exchange reserves by constantly growing our exports of goods and services.” Ömer Bolat took over the duty of Minister of Commerce from Mehmet Muş with the handover ceremony held at the Ministry. Speaking at the handover ceremony, Mehmet Muş said that they made important structural changes during his ministry. Bolat’s […]

See also  Bad weather: landslides and tornadoes in Lombardy

You may also like

FC Barcelona champions of the UEFA Champions League

Roy Barreras overcame cancer after successful operation

Beware of “Mediterranean diseases”: How to protect your...

“It didn’t turn out as we thought but...

Murdered a community leader in Cauca

Haiti: Our country is bleeding to death –...

Taking on new cultural missions and writing a...

Lahore: The bodies of two young brothers were...

Transmilenio must pay millionaire compensation to Recaudo Bogotá

Learning fundamental analysis: Analysis & company presentation –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy