Reserve statement from the Minister of Commerce Bolat

Ömer Bolat, who is the Minister of Trade in the new cabinet, took over the task from Mehmet Muş. Bolat said, “We want to improve our current account deficit and increase foreign exchange reserves by constantly growing our exports of goods and services.” Ömer Bolat took over the duty of Minister of Commerce from Mehmet Muş with the handover ceremony held at the Ministry. Speaking at the handover ceremony, Mehmet Muş said that they made important structural changes during his ministry. Bolat’s […]

