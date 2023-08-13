Resettlement Site Provides Comfort and Support for Flood Victims in Yanshou County

74-year-old Su Tingxia Finds Shelter After Floods Destroy Her Home

Yanshou County, Heilongjiang Province – 74-year-old Su Tingxia was left homeless after her house in the old district of Fendou Street was flooded. Thanks to the timely help of rescuers, she found temporary shelter at a resettlement site in Yanshou Town.

The devastating typhoon “Dusuri” caused heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of the Ant River Basin, leading to severe flooding in Yanshou County. On August 4, the water level at the Ant River Yanshou Hydrological Station reached 100.32 meters, resulting in waterlogging and breaches of embankments in several locations, including the south embankment of Yanshou Town. Local cadres, the forest fire brigade, and volunteers swiftly responded to the crisis, conducting rescue and relief operations.

The Comprehensive Social Welfare Center of Yanshou County has been transformed into a resettlement site to accommodate those affected by the floods. The Civil Affairs Bureau deployed more than 20 cadres to provide 24-hour services to the displaced individuals. The site currently has 31 rooms with 117 beds and has already housed 270 people as of August 12.

Inside the welfare center’s first-floor lobby, various supplies, including bread, milk, eight-treasure porridge, instant noodles, and seasonal fruits, are neatly stacked. These provisions were centrally purchased by the government, while mineral water was donated by generous members of society. Daily necessities such as bedding, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and clothes are also available for those seeking shelter.

Chen Xiaohua, a 64-year-old retired worker, arrived at the resettlement site with her sister, Chen Xiujuan, seeking a room to stay. The staff, after understanding their situation, registered them and provided new bedding and daily essentials. The sisters were then allocated a room on the second floor.

The canteen at the resettlement site serves meals that are both busy and orderly. Wang Yaling, a resident of Yanshou Town, expressed her satisfaction with the food, saying, “Eating here is better than eating at home.” Wang’s house was damaged in the floods, and her mother suffered an injury to her right foot when she stepped on a nail in the water. Fortunately, the medical staff at the resettlement site provided timely treatment.

During the flood season, Yanshou County experienced a total of 239 dangerous situations in various towns and townships. To address the crisis, 1,147 personnel from housing and construction, water affairs, and other departments and townships were organized for flood prevention and disaster relief. A total of 7,651 individuals were resettled.

The main concern of those staying at the resettlement site is when they can return home. Zhang Hongqi, secretary of the Yanshou County Party Committee, stated that efforts are underway to conduct post-disaster house inspections, repairs, reinforcements, and renovations. The goal is to ensure the safety of residents before organizing an orderly return to their homes.

As the recovery and rebuilding process continues in Yanshou County, authorities are actively working to provide meaningful assistance and support to those affected by the floods. The resilience and determination of individuals like Su Tingxia and Chen Xiaohua serve as a testament to the strength of the community in the face of adversity.

