Resident Evil 4 and the second best throw ever for the serie survival horror produced by Capcom: the numbers communicated today by the Japanese company and the comparison with the official data relating to the previous episodes reveal it.

Latest production belonging to a franchise that can count on more than 135 million copies sold to date, Resident Evil 4 has totaled sales of over 4 million copies in its first two days, while concurrent players on Steam have reached almost 170,000.

The excellent remake surpassed the achievements of Resident Evil Village e Resident Evil 2which took four days to reach three million copies, twice as long, while Resident Evil 7 biohazard it went to 2.5 million in four days and Resident Evil 3 to 2 million in five days.

As it stands, the only chapter that has been able to do better has been Resident Evil 6which in 2012 was able to sell an impressive 4.5 million copies in its first two days: a record that lasted until the launch of Monster Hunter: World, with its 6 million copies in its debut.