Home News Resident Evil 4 is the second best launch ever for the series
News

Resident Evil 4 is the second best launch ever for the series

by admin
Resident Evil 4 is the second best launch ever for the series

Resident Evil 4 and the second best throw ever for the serie survival horror produced by Capcom: the numbers communicated today by the Japanese company and the comparison with the official data relating to the previous episodes reveal it.

Latest production belonging to a franchise that can count on more than 135 million copies sold to date, Resident Evil 4 has totaled sales of over 4 million copies in its first two days, while concurrent players on Steam have reached almost 170,000.

The excellent remake surpassed the achievements of Resident Evil Village e Resident Evil 2which took four days to reach three million copies, twice as long, while Resident Evil 7 biohazard it went to 2.5 million in four days and Resident Evil 3 to 2 million in five days.

As it stands, the only chapter that has been able to do better has been Resident Evil 6which in 2012 was able to sell an impressive 4.5 million copies in its first two days: a record that lasted until the launch of Monster Hunter: World, with its 6 million copies in its debut.

See also  Rob Brezsny Scorpio Horoscope December 29, 2022 / January 4, 2023

You may also like

Architectural proposal of the students of Indoamerica contributed...

Aida Merlano will officially request that she be...

Criticism and affirmation of former Taiwan President Ma...

Will Tesla win the race for the greatest...

15% of neighborhoods in Quito suffer from a...

On the stage of Expocauca 2023 the final...

PVH growing in Q4. But the full year...

US sanctions want to accelerate the cessation of...

Captured in Maní subject accused of sexually assaulting...

Brivio: sprints can change the outcome of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy