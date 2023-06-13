Resident parking: How high can the fees be? – News

What increases have taken place or are planned in NRW?

In Münster, the resident parking space currently costs 17 euros per year – in one year it should be up to 380 euros. The city administration in Cologne is planning an increase from the current EUR 30 per year to between EUR 330 and EUR 390 from January 1, 2024. Until recently, parking in Bonn cost EUR 30.70. Since March it has been 15 euros per month, from March 1st, 2024 it will be 30 euros per month.

In Neuss, resident parking also cost around 30 euros until the summer of 2022, when the increase came to 120 euros. The price should then gradually increase threefold, i.e. to 360 euros.

How do the cities justify the fee increase?

When it comes to this question, the municipalities lead the climate crisis. In order to protect the climate, cars should be kept out of the cities as much as possible. The idea here: the more expensive parking, the less attractive the car becomes for local residents.

The German Environmental Aid wants to push the traffic turnaround further and ensure that fewer cars are on the road in the city centers. This should work by increasing the fees, says Federal Managing Director of Environmental Aid Jürgen Resch:

“We urgently need money. For the traffic turnaround and for the expansion of better public transport, especially for rural areas. Resident parking fees can help make this possible.”

Jürgen Resch, Federal Director of the German Environmental Aid

For this reason, resident parking should cost at least one euro per day. With larger cars it could be even more, so Resch. The city of Münster wants to do just that. She expects around two million euros, which will flow into the city coffers as a result of the fee increase – the money should flow into public bus and train transport.