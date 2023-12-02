Home » “Residential nursing facility”… ‘Caredoc Care Home’ 2nd branch opened in Songchu :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
News

“Residential nursing facility”… ‘Caredoc Care Home’ 2nd branch opened in Songchu :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

by admin
“Residential nursing facility”… ‘Caredoc Care Home’ 2nd branch opened in Songchu :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Caredoc opens Songchu Forest branch

[서울=뉴시스] Caredoc Care Home’s 2nd branch ‘Songchu Forest’. (Photo = provided by Caredoc). [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Bae Min-wook = Senior total healthcare platform Caredoc announced on the 2nd that it opened ‘Songchu Forest Branch’ as ​​the second branch of ‘Caredoc Care Home’, a residential high-end nursing facility.

Caredoc Care Home is a residential nursing facility brand launched by Caredoc last June. The first branch is located in Baegot-dong, Siheung-si, Gyeonggi-do.

The second Songchu Forest branch, which opened on the 1st, is located in Jangheung-myeon, Yangju-si, Gyeonggi-do. Basic daily care is provided, including cleaning, laundry, meal delivery, medication management, and 24-hour emergency response. Cultural leisure services such as cultural classes, walking companions, picnics, and restaurant tours are also provided.

There are also about 20 professional staff to provide care services optimized for the health status and lifestyle of seniors. People with many years of senior care experience, including dedicated nurses, social workers, physical therapists, and care coordinators, are in charge of the care of the Songchu Forest branch, which can accommodate a total of 48 seniors.

The second branch is surrounded by mountains. Nearby is Songchu Valley, a famous amusement park. The interior concept of a hanok house inside and outside the building is reminiscent of childhood.

Caredoc plans to increase the number of Caredoc Care Home branches to 30 by next year. Those eligible to move in are seniors over the age of 60, regardless of long-term care status.

Caredoc CEO Park Jae-byeong said, “We will continue to upgrade the facilities and care services we currently provide,” and added, “We plan to expand our facilities to our 30th branch by next year to accommodate more seniors.”

See also  Colegio Santa Librada de Cali will be transformed into an educational citadel

◎ Sympathetic media Newsis [email protected]

You may also like

Sewerage and WWTP works announced for the population...

Helping the construction of “three teams” to write...

The modular and sustainable school by Bianchini &...

Washington: Rapid Support militia forces raped women and...

Mintransporte reviewed road infrastructure works in Cauca –...

The second plenary session of the 14th National...

Victim of abuse stalks him and is arrested...

Prosecutors judged guilty after only looking at part...

President Joe Biden gives State of the Union...

Meghan Markle plans ‘comeback’ in England and search...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy