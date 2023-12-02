“Residential nursing facility”… ‘Caredoc Care Home’ 2nd branch opened in Songchu :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Caredoc opens Songchu Forest branch

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Bae Min-wook = Senior total healthcare platform Caredoc announced on the 2nd that it opened ‘Songchu Forest Branch’ as ​​the second branch of ‘Caredoc Care Home’, a residential high-end nursing facility.

Caredoc Care Home is a residential nursing facility brand launched by Caredoc last June. The first branch is located in Baegot-dong, Siheung-si, Gyeonggi-do.

The second Songchu Forest branch, which opened on the 1st, is located in Jangheung-myeon, Yangju-si, Gyeonggi-do. Basic daily care is provided, including cleaning, laundry, meal delivery, medication management, and 24-hour emergency response. Cultural leisure services such as cultural classes, walking companions, picnics, and restaurant tours are also provided.

There are also about 20 professional staff to provide care services optimized for the health status and lifestyle of seniors. People with many years of senior care experience, including dedicated nurses, social workers, physical therapists, and care coordinators, are in charge of the care of the Songchu Forest branch, which can accommodate a total of 48 seniors.

The second branch is surrounded by mountains. Nearby is Songchu Valley, a famous amusement park. The interior concept of a hanok house inside and outside the building is reminiscent of childhood.

Caredoc plans to increase the number of Caredoc Care Home branches to 30 by next year. Those eligible to move in are seniors over the age of 60, regardless of long-term care status.

Caredoc CEO Park Jae-byeong said, “We will continue to upgrade the facilities and care services we currently provide,” and added, “We plan to expand our facilities to our 30th branch by next year to accommodate more seniors.”

