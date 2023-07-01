Residents and STEIBI manage to postpone the sale of houses in the residential areas

Meeting with the affected residents and their families, held in the STEIBI events room.

*Social conflict will be a “tata ball” for the next National Government.

The Association of Residents of housing areas No. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 8, with the intermediation of STEIBI, managed to postpone the treatment of the threat of alienation of the houses before the Itaipu Board of Directors. Those affected will work on the formation of a dialogue table that will negotiate with the new National Government a fair price with a strong social component.

The leaders of STEIBI and fraternal unions highlighted the participation of Ing. Félix Eladio Sosa, Alto Paraná councilor, resident and president of ANDE in the negotiations, since thanks to his good offices it was possible to arrange meetings with the Paraguayan general director and members of the Itaipu Board of Directors, Arnoldo Wiens Durksen, María Antonia Gwynn Ramírez and Gerardo Blanco Bogado.

Conflict breaks out

The massive meeting with the affected residents and their families that took place in the STEIBI events room, allowed them to report on the decision taken by the majority of the members of the Board of Directors to postpone the treatment of the alienation of the homes of the residential areas.

“The approval of these values ​​will not enter, it is the last meeting of this Council before August 15. We will have the opportunity to negotiate with the incoming government and we want to convey that peace of mind to all the residents”, stated Mr. Miguel Conrado Testti, general secretary of STEIBI and resident.

“We were not taken into account”

He noted that they have an acquired right over the houses in the residential areas, and that historically STEIBI and other Itaipu Binacional unions have actively participated in all the negotiations for the sale of the houses and that this time they were “nothing”, knowing of that by mandate of the collective contracts, each union must ensure compliance with the labor benefits that the binational grants to its workers.

He stressed that each of the residents are legitimate owners of the houses, “there are no longer employees, former employees, retirees, or third parties, we are all residents of the housing areas. If we divide this situation, there will no longer be a favorable solution for everyone. It is time to be united more than ever, ”she stated emphatically.

“Social price, not free”

The union leader mentioned that there was never talk of free, but a fair price from a social perspective, taking into account the reference values.

“There was never talk of gratuity, no union or Itaipu union asked for that. What we are asking for is a reference price, for what began with the 743 homes that were sold by Itaipu. We want a fair price for the reality of the residents,” he specified.

He went on to say, “1,153 homes have not yet been disposed of, we do not want to harm this outgoing or incoming government with a social outbreak, we must reach a social agreement that favors the parties in conflict,” said Miguel Testti finally.