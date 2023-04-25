Residents celebrate 150 years of political life of El Cisne – breaking latest news

The El Cisne parish, in the Loja canton —located 70 kilometers from the city— is celebrating its 150 years of political life. Cisneños residing in different parts of the country will also pay homage to their people.

festivities

The festive activities began on Saturday, April 22, with the proclamation of the festivities starting at 3:00 p.m., with the participation of associations, guilds, and the inhabitants; and at night the sociocultural program and electro fest.

On Saturday, April 29, instead, they will carry out a fellowship event, it will begin in the morning with the finals of the parish championship, then the classic memory in honor of Alberto Cuenca and Darwin Medina; and at night, the gallant, social artistic and dance program for the sesquicentennial anniversary of parochialization.

center day

On Monday, May 1, the central day of the festivities, it will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the civic-student parade; 11:00 a.m., thanksgiving mass; 12:00 pm, procession with the Blessed Virgin of El Cisne; 1:00 p.m., solemn session; and 2:00 p.m., tribute to children, the elderly and people with disabilities in the parish.

Residents

For May 6, 2023, they have established a reunion program for resident swans throughout the country.

Geovanny Alvarado, coordinator of the Colonias de Cisneños Residentes, told Diario Crónica that the activities will begin at 8:00 a.m. with the motorized caravan led by Homero Cuenca in his racing car from the parish of San Pedro de la Bendita to El Cisne; 09:30 am, welcome by the Infantry Band No. 7; 10:00 a.m., proclamation of festivities in honor of the 150 years of parish life, parade and traditional costumes (chorizos) from the Swan monument to the Marian field.

Exhibition of the historical photographic gallery of El Cisne, works of plastic art, wood carving, stand arrangements and wines at 2:00 p.m.; 6:00 p.m., delivery of a bouquet of flowers to the residences; 7:00 p.m., Holy Eucharist; 8:00 p.m., arrival of authorities; 8:15 pm, special intervention by the National Police Band, serenade; 9:30 p.m., recognition; and, 11:00 p.m., presentation of artists. (YO)

Box

Jorge Luis Cuenca and Ángel Cuenca, coordinators in Loja; Hugo Tene and Carlos Huachisaca, coordinators in Cuenca; Pablo Suing in Quito; Dunia Seminario and the Cuenca-Macas family in El Oro, leaders of the colonies residing in different parts of Ecuador.