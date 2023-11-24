Residents of Colombia oppose educational restructuring

The educational restructuring in the municipality of Colombia has generated discontent among certain parents, who have chosen to block the main entrance to the town. The adjustment implies a reduction of educational institutions from five to four. Despite this, the Secretary of Education assures that this measure does not compromise academic continuity and emphasizes that none of the 56 existing educational centers in the municipality will be eliminated.

Diario del Huila, Panorama

In a forceful display of discontent, the inhabitants of the municipality of Colombia, in the north of Huila, have staged a protest that has already lasted more than 10 days against an educational restructuring imposed by Decree 319 of 2023.

The measure, which affects institutions such as San Antonio Alto, La Legiosa and Potrero Grande, has led to the seizure of roads and the blocking of road access as a last resort to be heard by Mayor Isauro Lozano Díaz and the Departmental Education Secretariat.

Councilor Janfer Duván Gamboa points out that taking extreme measures was considered a last resort with the purpose of ensuring that they were heard by Mayor Isauro Lozano Díaz and the Departmental Education Secretariat.

«The municipality is currently facing a process of educational reorganization that was consolidated by Decree 319 of 2023. This decree establishes guidelines for the structuring of local educational institutions, motivated in part by the specific situation of places such as San Antonio Alto, La Legiosa and Potrero Grande. These institutions do not meet the legal requirement that they must have a minimum of 150 students to maintain their status as an independent educational institution; instead, they should be considered as headquarters.

The community of Colombia, Huila, unites in protest against the educational restructuring that threatens to affect students and local communities.

The ministry ruled on the need to carry out this reorganization, and the Ministry of Education presented a proposal that included three locations to guarantee its strength. However, the local leader apparently chose to structure four headquarters, a decision that, according to the councilor, fails to adequately strengthen them and, in addition, represents a risk for possible future reorganizations that could negatively impact the population.

«In case the situation we are experiencing is repeated, my question is: where will those headquarters go again? It is essential to act responsibly and take into account both potential gains and losses. It is crucial to highlight that this Decree was never properly shared with the community, which is why we have led meetings with parents and presidents of the Community Action Boards to dialogue with the Secretariat of Education of Huila. In these meetings, we managed to fully understand the nature of what is happening,” said the councilor.

Given this situation, approximately 150 students would be affected by the restructuring, as would around 12 neighborhoods that would suffer the consequences.

The official clarifies that, although the restructuring does not imply the disappearance of schools, the rectory will be lost. Students will remain in the same locations. However, communities such as Paraíso, Valle, Santa Rosal and Zaragoza are firmly opposed, arguing that this adds to structural problems of mobility, security, rivalry between sidewalks and public order.

In these areas, the lack of basic services such as restaurants, hotels and infrastructure to accommodate people who need to be in educational institutions was not considered, which has fueled outrage, especially in the La Legiosa region.

These paths belonged to the Pablo VI educational institution and when the decree came out they were immediately transferred to the La Legiosa Educational Institution. This is for the purpose of being able to name the rectors who won the merit contest. They were measures taken without consultation, and today they affect an entire community.

The municipality of northern Huila now has four rectors distributed in the Santana, Pablo VI, Legiosa and Dorado institutions, each with less than 250 students. The community argues that there will be no improvement in educational quality and proposes strengthening the only school that offers basic and secondary school, which is Pablo VI, which with its proposal would have close to 800 students, allowing the inclusion of a teacher, counselor or psychologist, current needs. not covered due to student dispersion in various institutions.

In the absence of responses, the community, after more than 9 days of protests outside the municipal mayor’s office, made the decision to block the entrance to the municipality. The measure, carried out yesterday, achieved an immediate effect in the search for solutions to the crisis. According to Councilor Gamboa, they were called to a meeting at the Departmental Education Secretariat, where they hope to be heard and find a fair solution for all parties involved. The community, united in its fight for quality education, hopes that this meeting marks the beginning of a constructive dialogue and reconsideration of the decisions made.

Luis Carlos González, the affected father, assures that they were not taken into account when carrying out all this structuring, moving the rectories and removing their status as an educational institution. “They transferred us to another headquarters where it is very difficult for us, so we asked to carefully analyze this restructuring.

What is the response of the Ministry of Education?

Tania Peñafiel, secretary of education of the department of Huila, states that national regulations, in particular Law 715 and Decree 1075, establish that an educational institution must have a minimum of 150 enrolled students to be recognized.

Every year, through the competent bodies for the educational sector, in this case, the municipalities made up of the core heads, rectors and the mayor, an evaluation process is carried out to analyze educational quality and administrative management.

According to Peñafiel, in this process coverage is evaluated, and in the case of the municipality of Colombia, until this year, they had five educational institutions in operation. The Ministry of Education was carrying out the pertinent analysis, and three of them presented risks by not complying with the registration established by law.

«The Ministry of Education urges us to be more rigorous because the teaching competition was at stake. We had to inform the commission of the definitive vacancies for teachers and administrators. Therefore, the municipalities were urged to comply with what is determined by the law.

Finally, the municipal commission was forced to reorganize the 56 educational sites into four educational institutions, eliminating the San Antonio educational institution, which had the lowest enrollment for four years. Without affecting the educational service at any of the locations, the 56 locations will continue to provide the service in the geographic location in which they are located.

«The only position that was eliminated was that of the rector of the San Antonio educational institution, who will now fill a vacancy in another municipality that we had. Although the community expresses a certain degree of dissatisfaction because some venues changed their names, this does not affect the educational process,” said the official.

The Huila Education Secretariat assured that nearly three meetings with the community have been held, but that unfortunately the discontent of parents from four educational centers persists, the others accepted the reorganization.

