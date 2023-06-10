Residents of Kherson and neighboring villages were warned about a new danger

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, warned his compatriots about a new test — after large-scale flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam, heavy rains are forecast in the region.

And if as of June 9, the average level of flooding in the region was 4.72 m, and the water level is decreasing, the rains will slow down this process.

“Forecasters predict rains, especially heavy tomorrow. Another test awaits us. The rains will slow down the water receding, and of course, will add unnecessary trouble to people.” said the official.

According to OVA, more than 35 settlements remain flooded on the Right Bank, and 3,763 houses are under water. Kherson, Bilozerka and Zimivnyk remain the most flooded.

In general, since the beginning of the accident at the Kakhovskaya HPP, the water level in the Kakhovskaya Reservoir has dropped by 6 m.

It will be recalled that the day before, irrefutable evidence was published of the involvement of the Russians in blowing up the hydroelectric power station, which was occupied at the beginning of the invasion.

Photo of the Office of the President of Ukraine

