Residents of Loja “suffer” the poor state of their streets – breaking latest news

Decoration of the Julio Ordoñez citadel.

In the sectors of the Balcón Universitario and the Julio Ordóñez Citadel in the city of Loja, residents have raised their voices of concern about the poor state of decoration of the streets. Several factors contribute to this situation, including poor garbage disposal and indiscipline of residents.

Residents make known their dissatisfaction with neighbors who take out the garbage at inappropriate times or on days when the garbage collector does not come. Additionally, some owners of pets, such as dogs, walk them off leash or let them loose, which often results in the animals tearing through trash bags and scattering waste, contributing to the mess and making the situation worse.

Lorena, a resident of the area, points out that she has witnessed, on multiple occasions, pets breaking the garbage bags, which reinforces the need for greater responsibility on the part of the owners.

Alberto, who lives on the side avenue of Paso Ángel Felicísimo Rojas—one of the streets with the most unsanitary problems—agrees that people often leave the garbage bags on the corner of their house at times that are not suitable for collection. of garbage. Faced with this situation, he calls on citizens to take responsible measures.

It is essential to follow the established garbage collection schedule:

– Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: Biodegradable (organic) garbage in the green trash can.

– Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: Non-biodegradable (inorganic) garbage in the black trash can.

And, remember that maintaining a clean city is a task that involves all citizens, and only through collaboration and individual responsibility will a cleaner and more pleasant environment be achieved for everyone. (YO)

