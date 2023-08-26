Residents of Minca will sing for reconciliation and peace in the Sierra Nevada

This Sunday, the Minca soccer field will be the epicenter of a concert that will be enlivened by various musical groups, where the community will raise their voices in rejection of violence and at the same time send a message to the national government to expedite the peace talks in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

This day will be held within the framework of the celebration of the peasant’s dayin order to convene political leaders, social leaders, human rights defenders and representatives of the Catholic Church so that the cries of the inhabitants have an echo, and in this way the Total Peace project in the intertropical massif can crystallize.

Also read: Design of expansion of the Santa Marta airport will be in charge of a Spanish firm.

“This event is led by the community that wants a better environment and full of harmony so that we have a better life in the towns of Sierra Nevada and that is why We make this call to President Petro to listen to us and promote peace in this territory.“, expressed Acdaris Ibarra, president of the Minca Community Action Board.

The community of the corregimiento of Coinhopes that as soon as possible, the national government establishes the dialogue table with the Conquistadores Self-Defense Forces of the Sierra Nevadawith the purpose of putting an end to a cycle of violence.

The concert for reconciliation and peace will be attended by the vallenato singer Toto Díaz like the king of corridos Alex Rodríguez.