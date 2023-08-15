Residents of the city of Oujda complained about the behavior of some drivers of the small public transport vehicle

Mohamed Sharky

Recently, and in the sweltering summer heat, many citizens in the city of Oujda complained about the behavior of some drivers of the small public transport car, as some of them deliberately ignore them in the event that their cars are free of passengers without the slightest apology from them, knowing that they are outside the summer and winter seasons, they may They stop at just a fleeting, spontaneous gesture from passers-by, which may be a scratching of heads, thinking that they are asking for their service. They may spend a long time wandering through the streets and alleys of the city in search of potential passengers.

Among their actions, which are highly criticized and angered, is that they prefer to transfer citizens individually, hoping for more profit, rather than transferring three people from one family together, and this is what makes them abandon them in search of individuals. Among those behaviors is also their neglect of mothers with infant boys, the sick, the infirm, and people with special needs, and their preference for transporting only the healthy. Among their actions is deliberately prolonging the distances for passengers before reaching their destinations, which is a kind of defrauding them in order to extort their money unjustly.

Among their actions also, especially a segment of some of the young men among them, is that they prefer transferring the beauties of girls over transferring others in order to enjoy periods with them in conversations that are not devoid of the cost of wooing them, which has become known as “anab”, and the greed of some of them may go as far as asking to get to know them or asking Their phone numbers, and behind that is the bad faith and intent behind it. Among them are specialists in transporting prostitutes to night discos or to suspicious places.

All this happens in the absence of oversight that monitors such flagrant violations that harm citizens, in the absence of green telephone lines to report on them in a timely manner, and in the absence of special oversight centers intended to hand over complaints from affected citizens.

In the end, we hope that the officials in our city will pay attention to these inappropriate behaviors of the drivers of small public transport vehicles who, alas, have been entrusted with the trust of serving citizens with humanity, dedication, seriousness, and respect.

