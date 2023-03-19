The Vereda La Mojarra of the Fortalecillas corregimiento, located in the north of Neiva, is incommunicado after the river swept away the bank of the main road.

Some 300 families are affected, since there is no other access to the path. This emergency affects the activities of both students and workers in the area who need to come and go daily.

Given the situation that adds to the winter emergencies in the department, citizens of the village make an urgent call to the territorial entities to intervene and solve this problem as soon as possible.

Huila has suffered the ravages of the rains that have generated landslides, floods and other effects on the agricultural sector.