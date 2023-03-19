Home News Residents of the village of La Mojarra, Fortalecillas were left incommunicado
News

Residents of the village of La Mojarra, Fortalecillas were left incommunicado

by admin
Residents of the village of La Mojarra, Fortalecillas were left incommunicado

The Vereda La Mojarra of the Fortalecillas corregimiento, located in the north of Neiva, is incommunicado after the river swept away the bank of the main road.

Some 300 families are affected, since there is no other access to the path. This emergency affects the activities of both students and workers in the area who need to come and go daily.

Given the situation that adds to the winter emergencies in the department, citizens of the village make an urgent call to the territorial entities to intervene and solve this problem as soon as possible.

Huila has suffered the ravages of the rains that have generated landslides, floods and other effects on the agricultural sector.

See also  French language proficiency test

You may also like

Takeover of Credit Suisse probably on Sunday: “The...

Marero will stop attempting against the lives of...

Fourteen dead in Ecuador and one in Peru...

Mass protests in Israel again: warnings of civil...

I wish Mexico had a president like Nayib...

The dressmakers who dress the Ukrainian snipers

Commemoration for Luise: grief and “a heavy load”

Vacancies for teachers – El Mercurio newspaper

What a show! Alleged influencers invented a false...

Promoting new and greater development of China-Russia relations...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy