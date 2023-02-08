President Gustavo Petro announced that he accepted the resignation of the director of the ICBF, Concepción Baracaldo, and in his replacement he appointed Astrid Cáceres, a professional in pedagogy and social sciences.

“I have accepted the resignation of the director of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare. Astrid Cáceres, a professional in pedagogy and social sciences with a master’s degree in education and community development, will assume her position,” said President Petro.

The departure of Baracaldo was something that was expected, from different sectors, since from the first day of his appointment, in one of the main institutions of the country they became strong questions about his track record and suitability for the position.

The now director, had been appointed deputy general director of the ICBF, on January 30.

Caceres has more than 27 years of professional experience and has held various positions. She was deputy director of Quality for Early Childhood of the Ministry of National Education, consultant to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), contractor in the Colombia in Peace Fund for the pilot project of the Child Development service in Family Environment in rural environments. and rural areas dispersed in PDET municipalities, adviser at the Organization of Ibero-American States (OEI), deputy director for Children at the Bogotá District Secretariat for Social Integration, teacher at the National Pedagogical University (UPN) and the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana.