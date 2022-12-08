Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 8 (Reporters Ding Yawen and Zhu Cheng) my country’s foreign trade import and export achieved an increase of 8.6% in the first 11 months, showing resilience. Industry insiders pointed out that at present, my country’s foreign trade enterprises are constantly improving their core competitiveness, the status of the industrial chain and value chain is steadily improving, and foreign trade can be expected to maintain stability and improve quality.

According to data released by the General Administration of Customs, in the first 11 months of this year, the total value of my country’s import and export of goods trade was 38.34 trillion yuan, an increase of 8.6% year-on-year.

From the perspective of export product structure, my country’s exports of new energy vehicles, lithium batteries, photovoltaics and other products are booming. Among them, 2.984 million automobiles were exported in the first November, a year-on-year increase of 54.9%.

New forms of foreign trade continue to develop, and private enterprises’ exports are more dynamic and resilient. In the first 11 months, my country imported and exported 4.77 trillion yuan through bonded logistics, an increase of 8.4%. The import and export of private enterprises was 19.41 trillion yuan, an increase of 13.6%, accounting for 50.6% of China‘s total foreign trade value, an increase of 2.2 percentage points over the same period last year.

Pang Chaoran, an associate researcher at the Research Institute of the Ministry of Commerce, said that in the first 11 months, my country’s foreign trade showed strong development resilience, thanks to a sound production supply and continuously expanding domestic demand. Overall, with the continuous release of RCEP dividends, the trade between my country and ASEAN countries has continued to grow, and the cooperation in manufacturing and manufacturing in the region has become closer; driven by domestic policies, the vitality of various entities, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, has continued to be released. Its position as the largest foreign trade subject has been further consolidated. Since the beginning of this year, under the background of green and digital transformation, exports of new energy vehicles, power generation components, energy storage products, and smart devices have performed well, and industrial transformation and upgrading are in good shape.

The reporter learned that foreign trade enterprises are trying to improve their core competitiveness. Many companies believe that the transformation from OEM to private label is inevitable for foreign trade companies to achieve transnational development.

Zhou Yejun, chairman of Wuxi Yimian Textile Group Co., Ltd., said that Wuxi Yimian has accumulated important technology and experience in high-end textile products through continuous efforts in the high-end markets in Europe and America. In the context of an increasingly complex international environment, “going out” is still the only way for Chinese textile enterprises. “Although there are many factors, many European merchants are still willing to choose high-end textile products from China, and even think with us about how to avoid unfavorable factors.”

The person in charge of a textile company in Zhejiang told reporters that since last year, under the background of sharp fluctuations in raw material costs and shipping prices, corporate profits have been under pressure. “Although the profit of our OEM business has decreased, the profit of our own brand business is more than five times that of the OEM business. The company regards brand development as a long-term direction.”

Wang Lei, vice chairman of the board of directors of Shengwei International, said that facing the turbulent international environment, Chinese enterprises should avoid price wars and develop together. “In terms of group development, large enterprises should play a leading role. Shengwei was entrusted to conduct several training sessions for small and micro foreign trade enterprises in Xinglongtai District, Panjin City, Liaoning Province, and imparted some practical experience to them. The effect was very good. Shengwei Weiwei has a certain customer base overseas, and in the future, it can also incubate local companies to help them connect with customers and develop together.”

Pang Chaoran said that looking forward to the future, my country’s foreign trade will have more performance in terms of stabilizing scale and improving quality and efficiency. Under the promotion of structural transformation, the foreign trade industry has gradually moved to the upper and middle reaches, and its position in the value chain has been steadily improved.

