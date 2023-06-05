Resinovich case, Gip archives or indicates further investigations – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 05 – Filing or further investigations. This is the decision that the Gip of the Court of Trieste Luigi Dainotti will have to take regarding the death of Liliana Resinovich, the 63-year-old woman who disappeared from her home on December 14, 2021 and was found dead on January 5, 2022 in the park of the former Opp in San Giovanni.



This morning the preliminary hearing begins at the end of which the judge will be able to decide to close the case, as requested by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, or to order further investigations and in what time frame, as requested by the relatives, i.e. Liliana’s husband, Sebastiano Visintin, the woman’s brother, Sergio Resinovich, nephew, Veronica Resinovich.



After having heard the parties behind closed doors, the investigating judge will reserve the decision, which could also arrive in the following days. (HANDLE).

