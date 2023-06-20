Resinovich case: lawyer Gentile, return respect to Liliana – Friuli VG

Sergio’s lawyer, too many “would-be ‘people closest to Lilly'”

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 20 – “To restart, in a serious and virtuous way, in the search for a difficult Truth, we would have to put this polite woman at the center again, about whom everything and the opposite of everything has been said, observe an honorable silence and give it back the respect and dignity it deserves, stolen, in our opinion, by unscrupulous people, who didn’t hesitate to dump it, like a broken toy, in an icy Trieste meadow”. So the lawyer Nicodemo Gentile who assists Sergio Resinovich expressed himself to ANSA, in reference to the too many comments on the story of the latter’s sister, Liliana.



Referring to a line by Giuseppe Ungaretti, “stop killing the dead”, Gentile spoke of “the confusion of these last and uncertain weeks of spring” while “a real dispute is underway between those who aspire to be the people dearest to Lilly'”.



In the meantime, the very victim, Liliana – who disappeared from home on December 14, 2021 and whose body was found in the former Opp grove on the following January 5 – “ended up in the background”, becoming “a sort of subordinate spin off, between false versions, unproven assumptions, half-truths and even premonitions”, concluded the lawyer Gentile.



