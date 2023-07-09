Resistencia Ciudadana candidate now leads ARENA’s presidential formula

Political class

Jul 09, 2023, 4:58 pm

This morning, Joel Humberto Sánchez was presented as part of the ARENA presidential ticket, despite the fact that in previous weeks the Resistencia Ciudadana movement publicly presented him as its presidential candidate.

“They don’t come to tell me how progress develops and how to give opportunities to people… I know him,” said Sánchez during his presentation as a pre-candidate for the presidency for ARENA.

Sánchez is part of the presidential formula of the tricolor party along with Hilda Bonilla, who was not given space to address the militancy during the presentation of both candidates.

ARENA presents its formula for the 2024 presidential elections. The pre-candidates are businessmen Joel Sánchez and Hilda Bonilla. pic.twitter.com/Jx1oKIrIyE — ARENA Parliamentary Group (@ARENAfraccion) July 9, 2023

Next PostNew skatepark inaugurated in Santa Ana

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

