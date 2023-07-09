Home » Resistencia Ciudadana candidate now leads ARENA’s presidential formula
News

Resistencia Ciudadana candidate now leads ARENA’s presidential formula

by admin
Resistencia Ciudadana candidate now leads ARENA’s presidential formula

Political class

Jul 09, 2023, 4:58 pm

This morning, Joel Humberto Sánchez was presented as part of the ARENA presidential ticket, despite the fact that in previous weeks the Resistencia Ciudadana movement publicly presented him as its presidential candidate.

“They don’t come to tell me how progress develops and how to give opportunities to people… I know him,” said Sánchez during his presentation as a pre-candidate for the presidency for ARENA.

Sánchez is part of the presidential formula of the tricolor party along with Hilda Bonilla, who was not given space to address the militancy during the presentation of both candidates.

Next PostNew skatepark inaugurated in Santa Ana

See also  AstraZeneca revolution: what changes in Italy for the Oxford vaccine

You may also like

Sunday Rai Sport (Web and Play) 9 July...

The exhibition “Right body, wrong body?” tells new...

Arrested for the crime of prisoner escape

public provokes the bull. The animal attacks and...

In France they prohibit the sale of fireworks...

Diego Pescador is crowned champion of the Vuelta...

Fiorello, away from Via Asiago, Viva Rai2! moves...

They capture a gang member who tried to...

Former Catholic Priest Sentenced to 25 Years in...

The fight against InDriver, Cabify and Uber continues...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy