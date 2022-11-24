“Fires and other safety production accidents happened one after another in Henan and other places, causing heavy casualties. The lesson is very profound!” After the fire accident of Kaixinda Trading Co., Ltd. in Anyang City, Henan Province, General Secretary Xi Jinping immediately made important instructions, emphasizing that “we must do our best to treat the injured personnel, do a good job in comforting the family members and dealing with the aftermath, ascertain the cause of the accident, and seriously investigate the responsibilities according to law”, requiring that “all regions and relevant departments should always adhere to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, compact production safety responsibilities, comprehensively investigate and rectify various Risks and hidden dangers, resolutely prevent and contain major accidents.”

Safe production is related to the well-being of the people and the overall situation of economic and social development. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has always put the safety of people’s lives in the first place, and has attached great importance to work safety. We must not relax at all, and we must do a good job in production safety with the spirit of being extremely responsible to the people.” It requires “party committees and governments at all levels, especially leading cadres, to firmly establish the concept of production safety, correctly handle the relationship between safety and development, and insist on development decisions. This red line cannot be sacrificed at the expense of safety.” The general secretary’s series of important expositions and instructions on production safety have profoundly revealed the extreme importance of production safety, fully demonstrated the values ​​of people first and life first, and are the fundamental principles for coordinating development and safety, and comprehensively improving the level of safety development .

Safety is the premise of development, and development is the guarantee of safety. Every project and every link of economic and social development must be premised on safety, and there must be no omissions. The lesson warns us that public safety is by no means a trivial matter. We must adhere to safe development, solidly implement the safety production responsibility system, plug various safety loopholes, and resolutely prevent and contain major accidents. In general, all regions and departments attach great importance to work safety. At the same time, it must be noted that the complexity, austerity, and uncertainty of my country’s economic development environment are increasing, and various accident hazards and safety risks are intertwined and superimposed, and factors affecting public safety still exist. All regions and departments must have a deep understanding of the arduousness, complexity, and urgency of work safety, must put safety production in an important position, thoroughly implement the people-centered development idea, firmly establish the concept of safety development, and always maintain the height of walking on thin ice Vigilance, resolutely compact the responsibility for safety production, and firmly hold the bottom line of safety production.

Ensuring safe production, maintaining social stability, and ensuring that the people live and work in peace and contentment are important responsibilities that party committees and governments at all levels must undertake. As the end of the year draws near, the task of coordinating development and safety is heavy. It is necessary to adhere to the same responsibility of the party and the government, dual responsibilities for one post, joint management, and accountability for dereliction of duty, strictly implement the safety production responsibility system, improve the safety supervision system, strengthen law-based governance, continuously improve the safety production level of the whole society, and better protect the masses of the people. Safety of life and property. According to the main characteristics and outstanding problems of production safety accidents, responsibilities should be consolidated layer by layer, rectification and implementation should be paid close attention to, risk prevention and control should be strengthened, and hidden dangers of accidents should be eliminated fundamentally. It is necessary to comprehensively investigate and rectify various risks and hidden dangers, and pay close attention to major risks in high-risk industries such as mines, hazardous chemicals, transportation, construction, fire protection, fishing boats, and gas. Responsibility, and promote the safety production threshold. The main responsible comrades of the party and government at all levels must do their own work and coordinate first. Other responsible comrades must conscientiously perform their respective safety responsibilities, implement them at the grassroots level, and resolutely oppose formalism and bureaucracy.

Life is more important than Mount Tai, and responsibility is heavier than Mount Tai. Unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, conscientiously implement the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment on production safety, always adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, think about problems from the perspective of the masses, and treat major risks and hidden dangers as accidents To deal with it, coordinate development and safety work with a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, build a dam to guard safe production with a sense of urgency, and go all out to implement various safety responsibility measures, so that the broad masses of the people can feel at ease Rest assured, we will promote steady and long-term economic and social development.

(Editors in charge: Yu Siyuan, Xin Jing)