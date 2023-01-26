The scheduling meeting of the special class for epidemic prevention and control in rural areas emphasized——



Resolutely fight the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control in rural areas

During the Spring Festival, a large number of people returned to their hometowns. Recently, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council held a scheduling meeting for the epidemic prevention and control work in rural areas. The meeting emphasized that all localities must always tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control in rural areas. Focus on resources, focus on all tasks, and resolutely fight the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control in rural areas.

The meeting required relevant areas to continue intensive dispatch and monitoring, not only to fully understand the overall situation through information, video, and telephone, but also to select risk points such as mountainous areas, pastoral areas, forest areas, and islands, and to send working teams to return home. , Villages and towns where key populations are concentrated, conduct in-depth investigations and investigations on infections, severe illnesses, and insurance services for key populations. Point-to-point focus on key population groups such as the old, young, sick, disabled and pregnant in rural areas, keep abreast of the situation through various methods such as household registration, telephone, and WeChat, urge the implementation of services such as prevention, medication, treatment, and living, and try to find ways to reduce the responsibility for insurance. , The service work is done at home, ensuring that the implementation of various measures is fully covered and there are no dead ends. Further strengthen coordination, promote more medical resources to the villages and towns, deploy supplementary personnel, prepare sufficient medical equipment, and ensure transfer vehicles for transfer, so as to achieve “medicine is available, disease can be treated, and vehicles can be transferred” . (Reporter Wang Hao)