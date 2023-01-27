[In the fight against the epidemic, we are united as one 61]

Special class for epidemic prevention and control in rural areas of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council:

Resolutely fight the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control in rural areas

Guangming Daily, Beijing, January 26 (Reporter Chen Chen)The joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council held a dispatch meeting on the 24th for the special team on epidemic prevention and control in rural areas. The meeting emphasized that all localities should always tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control in rural areas with a sense of responsibility that is always rest assured, pay more attention to ideology, focus on strength, and tilt on resources, pay close attention to all tasks, and resolutely fight well The tough battle of epidemic prevention and control in rural areas.

The meeting pointed out that the prevention and control of the epidemic in rural areas is a major concern of the Party Central Committee. During the Spring Festival, a large number of people returned to their hometowns, and there were superimposed low temperature and cold waves in many places. We must attach great importance to it and take pragmatic and effective measures to overcome the key hurdle of rural epidemic prevention and control. All localities must continue to intensify dispatching and monitoring, not only to fully understand the overall situation through information, video, and telephone calls, but also to select risk points such as mountainous areas, pastoral areas, forest areas, and islands, and send working teams to key groups where there are many returnees. Concentrated villages and towns conduct in-depth investigations and investigations on the situation of infection, severe illness, and insurance services for key groups, and use a combination of points and areas to find out the situation and pinpoint the problem. Through a meticulous and meticulous working mechanism, we must dynamically grasp the first-hand situation, catch the small ones early, deal with and solve emerging sexual tendencies in a timely manner, and minimize the risk of infection and severe illness.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to focus on key groups such as the old, young, sick, disabled and pregnant in rural areas, keep abreast of the situation through various methods such as household registration, telephone, and WeChat, and urge the implementation of services such as prevention, medication, treatment, and daily life, and try every means to ensure the safety of people’s lives. Responsibilities are implemented and service work is done at home to ensure that all measures are fully covered and there are no dead ends. Further strengthen coordination, promote more medical resources to be tilted to the villages and towns, deploy supplementary personnel, prepare sufficient medical equipment, and ensure transfer vehicles for transfer, so as to achieve “medicine available, illness can be treated, and vehicles can be transferred” . Strengthen publicity and guidance, carry out positive publicity of epidemic prevention knowledge through effective methods such as loudspeakers, clear papers, WeChat groups, and short videos that can directly reach farmers, and remind farmers and friends to reduce gatherings and drink moderately. At the same time, according to the regional epidemic situation, guide and manage gathering activities and closed key places.

