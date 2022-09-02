Guangzhou held a deployment meeting for epidemic prevention and control

Resolutely shoulder the major political responsibility, scientifically and accurately do a good job in epidemic prevention and control

Lin Keqing’s speech and Guo Yonghang’s deployment

Ocean Net News Yesterday, after watching and listening to the provincial teleconference on epidemic prevention and control, Guangzhou City held a meeting immediately to implement the spirit of the provincial meeting and study and deploy the city’s epidemic prevention and control work. Lin Keqing, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, delivered a speech, and Guo Yonghang, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, made work arrangements.

The meeting emphasized that the prevention and control of the epidemic is a major political responsibility that Guangzhou must resolutely shoulder. All departments at all levels must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on epidemic prevention and control, resolutely implement the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, take “fast, strict, and practical” hard measures, make good use of the review mechanism, and adhere to the Make quick efforts and race against time to deal with the local epidemic situation, go all out, strictly guard against important milestones such as the start of school, the Mid-Autumn Festival, and the National Day, intensify efforts to normalize prevention and control, and create a social environment for national security and public security for the party’s 20th National Congress of Victory. . First, we must do our best to manage and control the flow. Implement the requirements of “one place, one special class, one case, one project”, adhere to the “whoever conducts the transfer, who controls the control” first inquiries and responsibility system, and comprehensively and deeply conducts the transfer of the key places and important links involved in the case, and repeats the possible risk points” “Three Questions”, intensify the screening of core close contacts, and ensure that risk personnel are properly managed and controlled. Second, we must do our best to carry out nucleic acid testing. Solidly carry out nucleic acid screening in key areas, organize power downsizing in key epidemic-related towns and streets, confirm, supervise and remind door by door, strictly implement the requirements of “one-meter line”, personnel diversion, and orderly queuing, and further improve “collection, collection, delivery, The efficiency of each link of inspection and reporting” ensures that the inspection is efficient, safe and orderly. Third, we must make every effort to do a good job in regional management and control. Strictly manage high, medium and low risk areas, speed up the transfer and isolation of close and sub-intensive personnel, finely grasp the number of special groups in the “three districts”, refine and optimize service guarantee measures such as life, medical care, transportation, etc., pay attention to methods and methods, and prevent simplification and “one size fits all” ” and layer-by-layer overweight and other phenomena, do a good job in the prevention and control management of key places such as schools, hospitals, vegetable markets, and commercial buildings in the “three districts”, and dynamically adjust the control measures according to the time and situation to achieve precise prevention and control. Fourth, we must do our best to prevent spillovers. Strengthen the coordination and cooperation inside and outside the province, strengthen information sharing and exchange, strictly check personnel on the ground, urge to do a good job in active declaration, and strictly prevent leakage and mismanagement. Fifth, we must do our best to normalize prevention and control. We will do a good job of “foreign prevention and import” without slackening, strengthen the inspection and control of people coming to Guangzhou from key areas, do a solid job in epidemic prevention and control such as the start of the autumn semester and major festivals, strictly manage gathering activities, and strictly implement key venues and key areas. Measures such as scanning code and temperature measurement, do a good job in epidemic prevention management of personnel in risk positions, encrypt and normalize the frequency of nucleic acid screening, always maintain the sensitivity of sentinel monitoring and early warning, continue to promote the vaccination of key groups, and further strengthen epidemic prevention and control. control network. Sixth, we must make every effort to do a good job in publicity and guidance. Adhere to the authoritative voice, take the initiative to voice, follow up the reasonable demands of the masses in a timely manner, guide the masses to strengthen self-protection, and form a strong atmosphere of common anti-epidemic. Seventh, we must do our best to ensure organizational security. The city’s prevention and control leading group (command) and the office should play a leading role in overall planning, and coordinate prevention and control resources in a “game of chess”. All departments at all levels should implement a 24-hour on-duty and leadership-led shift system, give full play to their subjective initiative, and adhere to daily Scheduling, daily review, implement list-style management of daily work tasks, limit completion time, do a good job of work implementation, and protect the lives and health of the people with a sense of responsibility of “reassuring at all times”.

The meeting will be opened to all districts in the form of video. City leaders Lu Yixian, Lian Yi, Bian Liming, Du Xinshan, Chen Yong, Chen Jiameng, Tan Ping, Zhang Rui, heads of Guangzhou Customs, Huangpu Customs, Guangzhou Railway Group, Guangdong Civil Aviation Administration, Baiyun Airport Co., Ltd., all districts , The heads of relevant units directly under the municipality will participate.

(Wu Chenghua Correspondent Shi Weizong, All Media Reporter of Guangzhou Daily)