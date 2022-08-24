The party group of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs held a meeting a few days ago to study the work related to resisting the high temperature and drought in the south and grabbing a bumper autumn grain harvest. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to deal with high temperature and drought and seize the autumn grain harvest as the current top priority, and to analyze the impact of high temperature and heat damage and drought on the growth and development of middle and late rice, corn and other crops. Efforts are made to reduce losses and resolutely win the battle to defend the autumn grain harvest.

Grain stability in the world, and ensuring a bumper harvest of autumn grains are of decisive significance for winning the victory of grain production throughout the year. Whether the autumn grain can be harvested, the key is disaster prevention and mitigation. Affected by the continuous high temperature weather, severe meteorological drought occurred in many parts of southern my country. The data shows that since July, the southern region has experienced continuous high temperature and little rain, which is the highest number of high temperature days, the longest duration, the widest coverage above 40°C, and the least rainfall since meteorological records began in 1961. From July to August this year, the rainfall in the Yangtze River Basin was significantly less, 48.2% less than the same period of the previous year. Since August, the accumulated rainfall in the eastern part of Jiangnan, Jianghan and Southwest China has been less than 10 mm. At present, the southern middle rice has entered the heading and flowering stage one after another, and the summer corn has entered the tasseling and silking stage, which is the key period for yield formation. The combination of high temperature and drought will lead to the decline of pollen activity, which will bring severe challenges to autumn grain production. The situation of disaster relief is severe and the task is urgent.

Natural disasters are unavoidable, but minimizing losses as much as possible depends on “policy and human effort”. The more critical period of grain production, the more urgent the time for drought relief and disaster relief, the more we must enhance the sense of urgency and responsibility, take more powerful and effective measures, and work together to do a good job in drought relief and relief work. Previously, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs had sent 10 expert groups to key provinces to carry out tour guidance. On August 13, an urgent notice was issued to further deploy the work of preventing high temperature and drought and ensuring a bumper harvest of autumn grains. At the same time, 25 provincial packaging and film contact working groups and 12 scientific and technological teams were dispatched to key autumn grain provinces and key areas affected by high temperature and drought to guide the implementation of key measures to fight disasters and ensure a bumper harvest. Relevant emergency measures are forming a policy synergy to fight drought and ensure a bumper harvest, providing a solid foundation for all-out efforts to seize the bumper harvest of autumn grains. To further strengthen disaster prevention and mitigation, it is also necessary to implement measures to deal with high temperature and drought for different regions and different crops, and to improve the accuracy, effectiveness and scientificity of disaster prevention and mitigation.

Judging from the meteorological forecast, the high temperature weather in the southern region will ease from the 24th. It is expected that from August 24th to 27th, there will be precipitation in most of Jianghuai, most of Jiangnan, and Sichuan. But we cannot take it lightly. On the one hand, it should be seen that the high temperature weather in the south has eased, but the drought will not end immediately. The short-term rainfall is not enough to completely relieve the high temperature situation, and the risk of continued drought still exists. On the other hand, agricultural disasters are uncertain, especially after the drought, which may be accompanied by other secondary disasters, and autumn grain production has to pass through many barriers such as pests and diseases, typhoons in the north, early frost in the northeast, and cold dew in the south. As pointed out by the party group meeting of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs: “For the uncertainty of the next agricultural disaster, it is better to believe in its existence and its importance, make a plan and take the initiative.” This requires all levels to do their work in the front. Adhere to the word “preliminary” as the top priority, implement emergency plans in advance by sub-regional and different types of disasters, and strengthen research and judgment on possible negative factors that may affect the autumn harvest, and improve coping capabilities.

Sichuan Province launched a three-level emergency response to natural disasters, and carefully formulated a water supply guarantee plan; Jiangxi Province managed the water storage of Xiajiang Reservoir and Liaofang Reservoir according to non-flood seasons, actively responded to drought conditions, and reduced agricultural losses of economic crops due to drought by 3.133 billion yuan ; The Anhui Provincial Water Conservancy Department has made simultaneous efforts to store, attract, and adjust to ensure the irrigation of more than 30 million mu of farmland in large and medium-sized irrigation areas… In response to the development of drought, many places are actively taking action to increase the irrigation area by every means. Taking further action and implementing it with the sense of responsibility of “reassuring at all times”, we will be able to minimize disaster losses and win the battle to defend the autumn grain harvest.