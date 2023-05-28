Online message – Thursday 05/25/2023

Conversion tax law | Resolution of negative supplementary balance sheets when a shareholder leaves (BFH)

The negative supplemental balance sheets, which arise when a new partner joins an existing partnership for the old partners

§ 24 UmwStG

formed for the purpose of maintaining the book value, are not to be dissolved if the new partner subsequently leaves the partnership in exchange for cash compensation, with the necessary dissolution of the positive supplementary balance sheet formed for him ( BFH, judgment of March 23, 2023 – IV R 27/19 ; published on

25.5.2023 ).



Facts: It is disputed whether negative supplementary balance sheets, which were created when a new partner joined an existing partnership to avoid hidden reserves being overshot and for the purpose of maintaining the book value for the old partner, should be dissolved again if the new partner entered the company against compensation and with dissolution the positive supplementary balance formed for him as a mirror image leaves the company again.

The FG dismissed the lawsuit ( Lower Saxony FG, judgment of September 9, 2019 – 3 K 52/17 ; see our

online message v. 6.3.2020).

The BFH considered the revision to be justified and reversed the FG judgment:

The Lower Tax Court rightly decided that the action brought solely against the trade tax assessment notice is admissible.

Likewise, the FG correctly assumed that in the case of a partnership, the current profit arising from the resolution of negative supplementary balance sheets follows the trade income § 7 sentence 1 GewStG elevated. After

§ 7 sentence 1 GewStG is the starting point for determining the commercial income according to the provisions of

Income Tax Act or des

KStG Profit to be determined from commercial operations, which is used to determine the income for the survey period (§ 14 Trade Tax Act) corresponding assessment period must be taken into account. According to this, the trade income of a partnership includes the overall balance of the partnership, i.e. also the results from special and supplementary balance sheets (e.g.

BFH, judgment of July 16, 2020 – IV R 30/18 Rz. 55, m.w.N.).

However, the Lower Tax Court wrongly affirmed such an obligation; the negative supplementary balance sheets of the previous shareholders are to be continued.

The negative supplemental balance sheets, which arise when a new partner joins an existing partnership for the old partners

§ 24 UmwStG formed for the purpose of maintaining the book value, are not to be dissolved if the new partner subsequently leaves the partnership in return for a cash settlement, with the necessary dissolution of the positive supplementary balance sheet formed for him.

The matter is ripe for a ruling, even if the C-KG presented the paid departure of the M-GmbH in a legally incorrect way in positive supplementary balance sheets for the old shareholders. It is not apparent that if the additional acquisition costs of the former shareholders were correctly accounted for in the general balance sheet of the C-KG, the determination of the trade tax base amount for 2011 should have been based on a higher profit from commercial operations and thus higher trade income.

BFH, judgment of March 23, 2023 – IV R 27/19 ; NWB Database (RD)

