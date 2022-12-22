The Twelfth Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China

Resolutions of the second plenary meeting

(Adopted at the Second Plenary Session of the Twelfth Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China on December 22, 2022)

The 12th Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China held its second plenary meeting on December 22, 2022.

There were 76 members of the municipal party committee and 12 alternate members of the municipal party committee attending the plenary session. Members of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, comrades in charge of relevant parties, some Shanghai representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and representatives of the 12th Municipal Party Congress attended the plenary session.

The plenary session is presided over by the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee. The plenary session heard and reviewed Comrade Chen Jining’s work report entrusted by the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, and reviewed and approved the “Working Rules of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China“. Comrade Chen Jining made a speech, and Comrade Gong Zheng deployed economic and social development work.

The plenary meeting approved the work report of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and fully affirmed the work of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee in 2022. The plenary session held that over the past year, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee has taken welcoming the convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as its primary political task, adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and fully implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping Inspect the spirit of Shanghai’s important speeches and important instructions for Shanghai’s work, firmly grasp the political requirements of the “four placements” and the mission of “being a good leader in reform and opening up, and a pioneer in innovation and development”, and coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development. Coordinating development and security, winning the defense of Greater Shanghai, continuing to promote high-quality economic development, accelerating high-level reform and opening up, solidly promoting the construction of socialist democratic politics, accelerating the construction of an international cultural metropolis, continuously improving the quality of life of the people, and striving to upgrade the city Govern the level of modernization, vigorously strengthen the construction of ecological civilization, focus on improving the quality and level of party building, and make new achievements in various undertakings. The twelfth party congress of the city was successfully held, starting a new journey to accelerate the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence.

The plenary session pointed out that next year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also a crucial year for the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan”. We must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Shanghai’s important speeches and important instructions for Shanghai’s work, and follow the deployment and guidelines of the Central Economic Work Conference Requirements, solidly promote Chinese-style modernization, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, focus on promoting high-quality development, focus on “four priorities”, insist on making progress while maintaining stability, focus on scientific overall planning, and strengthen missions Take responsibility, organically combine the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand with the deepening of supply-side structural reforms, highlight the work of stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, effectively prevent and resolve major risks, promote the overall improvement of economic operation, and achieve effective improvement in quality and quantity. reasonable growth. It is necessary to deepen high-level reform and opening up, promote the implementation of major national strategic tasks; deepen scientific and technological innovation, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system; Social psychological expectations; in-depth practice of the concept of people’s city, solid work to ensure and improve people’s livelihood; adhere to systematic thinking and bottom-line thinking, and better coordinate development and safety.

The plenary meeting requested that to do a good job in next year’s work, we must adhere to the concept of system, keep upright and innovate, grasp the dynamic balance among multiple goals, achieve optimal breakthroughs among multiple constraints, and effectively deal with the uncertainty of the external environment with the certainty of our own efforts. The strategic comprehensive advantages are better transformed into Shanghai’s reform and development momentum. We must continue to implement major national strategic tasks, continue to maintain stable and healthy economic development, continue to shape new growth drivers and new advantages, continue to promote urban digital transformation and green and low-carbon transformation, continue to optimize urban spatial patterns, and continue to build security and resilience. Cities, continue to make efforts to ensure and improve people’s livelihood, and continue to make efforts to improve the efficiency of government service management.

The plenary session emphasized that the key to advancing socialist modernization lies in the party. Comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the road, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the road. As the birthplace of the Party, the place where the Party’s original aspirations originated, and the place where the great spirit of party building was bred, Shanghai must consciously inherit the red gene, continue the red blood, persevere in promoting comprehensive and strict party governance to develop in depth, and strengthen loyalty and support for the “two establishments” , Resolutely achieve the political consciousness of “two safeguards”, build a team of high-quality professional cadres with the ability to lead modernization construction, focus on enhancing the political and organizational functions of grassroots party organizations, persevere in upholding discipline and anti-corruption, and provide Shanghai with modernization. Strong political guarantee.

The plenary session believed that it is very necessary to revise the “Working Rules of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China“. The important measures of the spirit of “Several Regulations on Centralized and Unified Leadership” and “The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Implementing the Implementation Rules of the Eight Central Regulations” will help the Municipal Party Committee to better play the leadership role of overall planning and coordination of all parties, and continuously improve the leadership of the Municipal Party Committee. working level.

The plenary meeting requested that we should earnestly do a good job in various tasks at the end of the year and the beginning of the year, continue to promote the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and make every effort to fight the epidemic prevention and control initiative. and social stability, ensure that the people have a good festival and a good year, strictly implement the spirit of the eight regulations of the central government, and do a good job at the beginning with a good style of work.

The plenary session called on party organizations at all levels in the city and the majority of party members and cadres to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. With an energetic spirit and a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, strive to be the vanguard of reform and opening up, the pioneer of innovation and development, accelerate the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence, and contribute to the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country, Comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and work together!