Resolution of trial in military courts an attempt at political engineering: PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while reacting to the resolution of the National Assembly regarding the trial of those involved in the May 9 incidents in military courts, called it ‘to provide protection to those involved in the arson and attacks on military installations. “Try” has been declared.

Yesterday (Monday), the National Assembly passed a resolution to prosecute the cases of the persons involved in the violent incidents and encirclement of May 9 under the Army Act after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan by the NAB.

This resolution was presented by Federal Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif, which was approved by majority vote.

The resolution to take legal action against a political party and its leader involved in the events of May 9 was approved by a majority vote in the House The resolution was presented by Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif@KhawajaMAsif pic.twitter.com/gS17w5g9n6 — National Assembly (@NAofPakistan) June 12, 2023

In a statement issued by PTI on Tuesday, it was said that this resolution is a shameful attempt to accuse Tehreek-e-Insaf and its chairman Imran Khan of arson and vandalism. We strongly condemn the attempts to prosecute cases against political opponents, especially PTI workers and leaders, in military courts without transparent investigation.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of Tehreek-e-Insaaf, accusing the alliance of ruling parties Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of ‘deviating from the constitution and democracy to achieve political objectives’, it said that ‘PTI Strongly rejects the government resolution presented in the National Assembly.

It added: ‘The PTI and its chairman have strongly condemned the killing of 25 innocent civilians and the injuring of hundreds of civilians, as well as the burning and vandalism of military installations on May 9.’

In its statement, PTI said that the party chairman Imran Khan has demanded an independent investigation into the May 9 incidents, but instead of bringing the real criminals involved in these incidents to light through a fair investigation, the PDM government, PTI It is trying to crush I.’

Accusing the government of ‘political engineering’, the PTI said in its statement that ‘the Constitution does not allow the trial of civilians in military courts, as it contradicts the fundamental right to a fair trial.’

It added: ‘Local and international human rights organizations have also openly opposed the trial of civilians in military courts, while Pakistan’s constitution guarantees citizens the right to peaceful protest and political participation. .’

In its statement, PTI demanded that the process of targeting party workers and leaders for political revenge should be stopped immediately. “We suggest that the government should rely on the traditional judicial system to prosecute civilians and focus on reforming it instead of military courts.”

“We believe that revenge instead of justice is destructive to society and democracy.”