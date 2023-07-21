Resounding success for Shakira at the 2023 Youth Awards

The twentieth edition of the Premios Juventud was the perfect setting for the talented Barranquilla native, Shakira, to shine with her own light by winning eight awards in a night full of emotions.

The ceremony took place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico, where the Colombian attended in the company of her two children.

Shakira was the great protagonist of the evening, receiving awards in various categories that highlight her indisputable talent and popularity among young audiences. Among the awards given to the artist are: Artist Premios Juventud Femenina, Best Song For My Ex (TQG), Girl Power (TQG), Best Urban Track (TQG), Best Pop/Urban Song, Best Pop/Urban Collaboration, Tropical Mix and Social Dance Challenge.

With a radiant smile and full of emotion, Shakira took the stage to receive her well-deserved recognition. In her thank you speech, the artist could not contain her emotion when addressing her faithful followers and thanking them for her unconditional support throughout her career. «Thank you very much… My greatest luck is to have the fans that I have. Every day you inspire me to improve myself and not give up. The truth is that when I had doubts about myself, you made me believe in myself again. When I felt fragile, they filled me with strength, they accompanied me, they protected me, they showed me their loyalty,” Shakira said.

It may interest you: The Colombian products that are most liked in the world

The singer also highlighted the importance of her followers in her personal and artistic growth, stating that they are her greatest motivation to keep going and reach new goals. “They celebrate my joys with me, they accompany me in all my struggles and for you, I want to be a better musician, the best artist and if possible, a better person,” she concluded excitedly.

In addition to receiving these prestigious awards, Shakira surprised everyone by attending the ceremony accompanied by her two little ones, Milan and Sasha. The presence of her children at the gala added a special and moving touch to the night.

The woman from Barranquilla once again demonstrated why she is one of the most loved and admired artists in the world, making it clear that her talent and charisma transcend borders and generations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

