Sources revealed to Al-Ghad News Channel that the United States of America and the Arab Republic of Egypt are making efforts to ensure non-escalation between Lebanon, Palestine and Israel.

Hebrew media said that Israel will respond to these missiles launched from Lebanon, where the cabinet will meet within hours to discuss how this response will be.

Israeli reports said that Washington and Cairo are seeking to discuss a truce with the three parties.

In the context, Lebanese media reports stated that the peacekeeping forces in Lebanon, UNIFIL, evacuated their positions near the Israeli border.

The Israeli occupation army had announced that the Iron Dome had intercepted a missile fired from Lebanon towards the sky of the Upper Galilee, while Israeli sources said that about 100 missiles were launched from southern Lebanon.

And Israeli media reported that two Israelis were injured as a result of a missile in the Upper Galilee.

The Israeli government meets now to discuss the response to these strikes that came out of Lebanon.

