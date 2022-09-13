Home News Respecting teachers and attaching importance to education warms people’s hearts, cares and hopes | Leaders of Jiafu Group and Economic Development Zone go to business and children to carry out Teacher’s Day condolences
Respecting teachers and attaching importance to education warms people’s hearts, cares and hopes | Leaders of Jiafu Group and Economic Development Zone go to business and children to carry out Teacher’s Day condolences

Release date: 2022-09-13 17:32
The golden autumn is warm and the sun is warm, and the care is refreshing.Recently, in theOn the occasion of the 38th Teacher’s Day, Tang Senbiao, member of the Party Committee and Deputy General Manager of Jiafu Group, Zhang Liqun, member of the Party Working Committee of the Economic Development Zone and Secretary of the Discipline Inspection and Supervision Working Committee, and other leaders at all levels went to Jiaxing Commercial Kindergarten to visit and condolence to the education in the preschool education post. Workers, extended holiday wishes and cordial greetings to them, thanked them for their contributions and hard work for the development of early childhood education, and sent condolences.

The leaders inspected the environment of the kindergarten, the facilities of the kindergarten and the outdoor activity places for children, and learned in detail the situation of the kindergarten teachers, education management, cultural construction and characteristics of running the kindergarten. They fully affirmed the kindergarten’s educational and teaching achievements over the years, as well as the good reputation it has achieved. At the same time, they hoped that the kindergarten will continue to create an atmosphere of respecting teachers and valuing education, carry forward the teacher’s morality of devotion to work, rigorous study, and selfless dedication, and inspire the majority of teachers. Teachers love the cause of education, be proactive, pioneer and innovate, and further promote the all-round development of various undertakings in the kindergarten!

Kind smiles, warm words, and ardent hope all convey the high attention and support of leaders at all levels to the cause of preschool education and teachers. The commercial kindergarten will not forget the original intention of building morality and cultivate people, bacon casts the soul and educates new people, and takes practical actions to be a guide for the happy growth of children, and to run a preschool education that the people are satisfied with!

