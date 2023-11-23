Respiratory infection epidemic in China is serious, WHO urges self-protection

The World Health Organization has expressed concern about the surge in respiratory diseases in China this winter, particularly among young children. The epidemic has resulted in overcrowded hospitals and a significant increase in cases of Mycoplasma pneumoniae infection, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and adenovirus.

The WHO has called on China to provide detailed information about the outbreak and has urged the public to take measures to protect themselves. These measures include getting vaccinated, maintaining a safe distance from sick individuals, staying home if experiencing symptoms, getting tested and treated when necessary, wearing masks, ensuring proper ventilation in enclosed spaces, and practicing good hand hygiene.

Chinese authorities have attributed the rise in respiratory illnesses to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens. Reports from various Chinese media outlets have highlighted the seriousness of the situation, with hospitals struggling to cope with the influx of patients, especially children.

In addition to Mycoplasma pneumoniae, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and adenovirus have also been identified as leading causes of the recent surge in respiratory infections. Health officials have warned that younger children are at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms, with the potential for mixed infections exacerbating their condition.

Parents have been rushing to large hospitals for treatment, concerned about the worsening health of their children. The high volume of patients has far exceeded the capacity of hospitals, with the outpatient department of Beijing Children’s Hospital alone receiving more than 7,000 patients daily.

The WHO’s call for action emphasizes the severity of the situation and the need for immediate measures to contain and manage the respiratory epidemic in China. As the nation grapples with this public health crisis, further updates and responses are expected from Chinese authorities and healthcare professionals.