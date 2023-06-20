Home » Respiratory infections in Chile increased sharply
News

Respiratory infections in Chile increased sharply

by admin
Respiratory infections in Chile increased sharply

Santiago. With the onset of winter, which falls in June, July and August in Chile, infections with the flu virus have risen sharply. This is not about Covid-19 infections, which have shown a downward trend in recent weeks.

The country’s authorities have already expressed alarm due to the explosive spread of the syncytial virus. The virus has already killed seven children and ensured that the occupancy rate of the children’s hospitals is around 90 percent. The disease is considered less risky for adults.

With initial measures, the Ministry of Health (Minsal) has stepped up vaccination campaigns in urban and rural areas and expanded vaccination schedules and locations. According to official figures, more than 6.67 million people have been vaccinated against influenza so far.

“Vaccination reduces the risk of hospitalization and the mortality rate,” said Secretary of State for Health Andrea Albagli.

In view of the current situation, the authorities have decided to make the wearing of masks compulsory in schools for the duration of the health alert, which is valid until August 31st.

The same could also be enacted for public transport, according to Health Minister Ximena Aguilera. The minasal called on the population to wash their hands frequently, avoid crowds and ventilate rooms.

Aguilera appealed to individual responsibility to break the chain of contagion. The mask is an effective measure to protect against respiratory viruses, especially when you are in crowded places.

The minister reiterated that the use of a protective mask is not mandatory for the time being, but in the next few days they will be distributed free of charge on public transport at peak times.

You may also like

88-year-old woman robbed while buying tablecloths

Live! Friendly minute by minute between Colombia and...

Monitoring for rains intensified in the most vulnerable...

The 19th China International Animation Festival opened in...

Austria slipped in an international competitive comparison

Mar de Accordiones Festival has new kings

90% of the population rates the work of...

Security for Europe’s economy: The EU is arming...

What does Ventana say about Vicky Dávila? Read

President Nayib Bukele leads approval rating in Latin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy