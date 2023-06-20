Respiratory infections in Chile increased sharply

Santiago. With the onset of winter, which falls in June, July and August in Chile, infections with the flu virus have risen sharply. This is not about Covid-19 infections, which have shown a downward trend in recent weeks.

The country’s authorities have already expressed alarm due to the explosive spread of the syncytial virus. The virus has already killed seven children and ensured that the occupancy rate of the children’s hospitals is around 90 percent. The disease is considered less risky for adults.

With initial measures, the Ministry of Health (Minsal) has stepped up vaccination campaigns in urban and rural areas and expanded vaccination schedules and locations. According to official figures, more than 6.67 million people have been vaccinated against influenza so far.

“Vaccination reduces the risk of hospitalization and the mortality rate,” said Secretary of State for Health Andrea Albagli.

In view of the current situation, the authorities have decided to make the wearing of masks compulsory in schools for the duration of the health alert, which is valid until August 31st.

The same could also be enacted for public transport, according to Health Minister Ximena Aguilera. The minasal called on the population to wash their hands frequently, avoid crowds and ventilate rooms.

Aguilera appealed to individual responsibility to break the chain of contagion. The mask is an effective measure to protect against respiratory viruses, especially when you are in crowded places.

The minister reiterated that the use of a protective mask is not mandatory for the time being, but in the next few days they will be distributed free of charge on public transport at peak times.