　　This article is transferred from: Anshun Daily

　　Representative Chen Minghua:

　　Consolidate responsibilities and do a good job in rural epidemic prevention and control

　　

　　

  • □Our reporter Gao Zhi

    　　“The medical conditions in rural areas are relatively backward. The elderly with basic diseases, pregnant women, and widowed elderly are our key service targets for epidemic prevention and control, especially the elderly with basic diseases, and grassroots cadres need to accurately grasp The situation of this group of people. For every elderly person over the age of 60, we have accurately surveyed, established a file management, and achieved a “two guarantees and one” service that is guaranteed by a medical staff and a cadre, and grasp the situation in real time. Make sure that people in rural areas can ‘see doctors, medicines, and cadres’ after being infected,” said Chen Minghua, deputy to the Municipal People’s Congress and Secretary of the Party Committee of Duanqiao Township, Guanling Autonomous County.

    　　Chen Minghua said that in order to do a good job in the prevention and control of the epidemic under the new situation, we will consolidate the responsibilities of cadres, require township and village cadres to strengthen investigations and visits, and consolidate the responsibilities of township health centers and village clinics, so that health centers and health The doctors in the office provide precise services for the elderly with underlying diseases in the jurisdiction. At the same time, centering on “protecting health and preventing severe illness”, we should do a good job of publicity and guidance for rural residents, and conduct extensive publicity in a language that the masses can understand and understand through rural broadcasting, small speakers, and door-to-door visits, and establish the “everyone The concept of being the first person responsible for one’s own health” protects the life safety and health of rural residents to the greatest extent, and minimizes the impact of the epidemic on rural economic and social development.

