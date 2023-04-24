Rest assured to eliminate Wubi?The pinyin input method is used by Tencent, OPPO, etc. to make up the last link: the font package of rare characters–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

Rest assured to eliminate Wubi?The pinyin input method has made great efforts in Tencent, OPPO, etc. to make up the last link: the font package of rare characters

Fast Technology News on April 24, the Wubi input method has been abandoned, do you agree that the current status quo is indeed that the pinyin input method is the mainstream.

In order to make up for an important part of the pinyin input method, Tencent, OPPO and other manufacturers collectively cooperated to bring a Chinese character protection plan (accelerating the digitization process of rare characters), which supports the display and input of a total of 88,115 Chinese characters including a large number of rare characters.

Perhaps everyone has not changed this number. At present, Android, iOS and other systems only support the input of about 30,000 commonly used Chinese characters. With the addition of the above-mentioned rare characters, there is no need to worry about Wubi.

According to incomplete statistics, there are more than 60 million names in my country, and a large number of place names, dialects, and ancient books contain rare characters, most of which cannot be input and displayed, and are “invisible” in the digital age.

In fact, in November last year, Tencent, Sogou Input Method, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Electronic Industry Standardization Research Institute, and Hanyi Font Bank jointly launched the Chinese Character Guardian Project, from collection, research, code assignment, to expansion of national standards, font design, promotion and application, and help “Chinese characters” throughout the process. “Digitalization” process, reviving the functional role and cultural value of rare characters in the digital age.