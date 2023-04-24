Home » Rest assured to eliminate Wubi?The pinyin input method is used by Tencent, OPPO, etc. to make up the last link: the font package of rare characters–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
News

Rest assured to eliminate Wubi?The pinyin input method is used by Tencent, OPPO, etc. to make up the last link: the font package of rare characters–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

by admin
Rest assured to eliminate Wubi?The pinyin input method is used by Tencent, OPPO, etc. to make up the last link: the font package of rare characters–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

Rest assured to eliminate Wubi?The pinyin input method has made great efforts in Tencent, OPPO, etc. to make up the last link: the font package of rare characters

2023-04-24 16:40:50 Source: Fast Technology Author:snowflake EDIT: Snowflake Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Fast Technology News on April 24, the Wubi input method has been abandoned, do you agree that the current status quo is indeed that the pinyin input method is the mainstream.

In order to make up for an important part of the pinyin input method, Tencent, OPPO and other manufacturers collectively cooperated to bring a Chinese character protection plan (accelerating the digitization process of rare characters), which supports the display and input of a total of 88,115 Chinese characters including a large number of rare characters.

Perhaps everyone has not changed this number. At present, Android, iOS and other systems only support the input of about 30,000 commonly used Chinese characters. With the addition of the above-mentioned rare characters, there is no need to worry about Wubi.

Rest assured to eliminate Wubi?The pinyin input method has made great efforts in Tencent, OPPO, etc. to make up the last link: the font package of rare characters

According to incomplete statistics, there are more than 60 million names in my country, and a large number of place names, dialects, and ancient books contain rare characters, most of which cannot be input and displayed, and are “invisible” in the digital age.

In fact, in November last year, Tencent, Sogou Input Method, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Electronic Industry Standardization Research Institute, and Hanyi Font Bank jointly launched the Chinese Character Guardian Project, from collection, research, code assignment, to expansion of national standards, font design, promotion and application, and help “Chinese characters” throughout the process. “Digitalization” process, reviving the functional role and cultural value of rare characters in the digital age.

See also  Fujian's "14th Five-Year Plan" implements six major energy projects, and Fuzhou will initially build a world-class urban power distribution network in 2025-Minnan Network

Rest assured to eliminate Wubi?The pinyin input method has made great efforts in Tencent, OPPO, etc. to make up the last link: the font package of rare characters

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate

You may also like

Qiongzhong launched the family parent-child reading theme activity...

for the Germans Prato becomes Rasen [notiziediprato.it]

319 racketeers including 253 Pakistanis arrested in Dubai

with the curls made

The unified contribution for new processes with simplified...

Fifth and deciding T20, New Zealand win the...

18 years of El Paso Theater

The results of the 20th National Reading Survey...

everything you need to know — idealista/news

Alberto “Beto” Arvelo: “Together we make a team”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy