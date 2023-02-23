news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, FEBRUARY 23 – The workers of the city of Asti rest home, who have been without pay for two months, demonstrate in front of Palazzo Lascaris, in via Alfieri 15, in Turin. The garrison was confirmed by the Cisl Public Function despite the move of the Regional Council to the afternoon. The regional councilor Maurizio Marrone is expected.



“For two months – explains Alessandro Delfino, general secretary of the Cisl Public Function of Asti – the workers have not received any income. So far we have not had any response from regional policy and even less from the Welfare department which is the great absentee. We want the advance of the indemnity from the Region while waiting for the liquidator of the rest home to arrive. The other aspect is the relocation of personnel which must be certain. They are workers who have won a competition and are civil servants. We ask that they find a new job in Asti or in neighboring territories”. The testimony of the employees of the rest home was dramatic: “I’ve been at home for two months without a salary, we feel abandoned. It’s difficult to find a new job. After 35 years they told us overnight ‘stay at home’ We saw 130 guests leave in ambulances to other care homes within a week. I have my daughter who supports me, but I’ve always worked. Not being independent makes me sick,” said Rosa Coppola, home worker of rest and delegate of the Cisl Fp (ANSA).

