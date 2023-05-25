Home » Restaurants closed in shopping centers rise to 10 due to poor food handling
Restaurants closed in shopping centers rise to 10 due to poor food handling

Restaurants closed in shopping centers rise to 10 due to poor food handling

The number of restaurants closed preventively and temporarily in food courts in shopping centers in Valledupar.
The sanitary measure was imposed by the Local Health Secretariat, which carried out inspection, control and surveillance operations.

The entity indicated that the inspection was carried out in 18 restaurants in the Food Court in the Guatapurí shopping center, and 14 in Mayales Plaza, of which 10 resulted in a sanitary measure of suspension of activities; 5 in each. While others only applied denaturation and destruction of food due to cross contamination or expiration dates.

These actions lead to specific recommendations for improvement in order to continue with the activities, in which establishments have a period of time to correct the findings and request a new visit from the health entity to verify compliance with the norm according to Law 9 of 1979 article 576.

