restoration and control interventions on the ceilings following the detachment of a portion of plaster

SCHOOL AND FAMILIES – Note from the Department of Public Education





Following the detachment of a portion of plaster from the ceiling of a classroom on the ground floor of the Biagio Rossetti primary school in via Valle Pega, which occurred on 12 May due to water infiltration, the municipal technical offices of the Works sector Public authorities had ordered the premises and the adjacent canteen to be unusable pending restoration work. After an initial in-depth technical verification intervention with specific equipment, the usability of the canteen was restored while the teaching room remained unusable.

As a precautionary measure, the technical investigations entrusted to a company appointed by the municipal administration were also carried out on the other premises of the primary school and did not reveal any further situations of unusability.

Therefore, between 13 and 15 May work was carried out to restore the roof covering (sheathing and tiles) and to maintain the gutters.

On the morning of 19 May, another portion of plaster had fallen in a classroom on the first floor of the same building, which was followed by the precautionary suspension of school activities and a further technical intervention, with mechanical beating of the ceilings and the removal of parts of plaster that are not fully adherent.

The interventions put in place will make it possible to restore normal safety conditions, while the aesthetic interventions of painting the walls will be carried out during the summer period when school activities are closed.

(Note from the Public Education Department of the Municipality of Ferrara)







