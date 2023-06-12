Home » Restoration of facades with Photoshop | Restoration simulation, creation of color variants
Restoration of facades with Photoshop | Restoration simulation, creation of color variants

Restoration of facades with Photoshop | Restoration simulation, creation of color variants

Friday June 16, 2023 | 16.00 – 18.00

An intensive webinar dedicated to the use of the Photoshop program for graphic simulations related to the restoration of facades is available on the XClima platform.

As architects well know, Photoshop is one of the fundamental tools for the graphic rendering of photorealistic projects and simulations. Not everyone, however, is aware of the essential tricks to obtain optimal results while saving large amounts of time.

Conducted by the speaker Bettina Di Virgilthe mini-course will be an opportunity to learn some “tricks” to apply on facade images, from the simulation of restoration to the creation of color variations.

The topics discussed

Specifically, the following topics will be covered during the meeting:

  • Bringing a facade into front view from a perspective view
  • The precise retouching tools to eliminate small defects
  • Retouching tools for larger areas
  • The “content-aware” algorithm
  • Clean a facade from: writing, dirt, cracks, damaged areas
  • Eliminate larger items such as split motors, gutters, wires
  • Retouch in perspective with the Vanishing Point
  • Change the color
  • Creation of color variants

RESTORATION OF FACADES WITH PHOTOSHOP
SIMULATION OF RESTORATION, CREATION OF COLOR VARIANTS
live streaming on the XClima platform
Friday June 16, 2023 | 16.00 – 18.00

Participation in the webinar costs 15 euros,
it is free for members of the Order of Architects of Bologna.

2 CFP

+ info and registration: xclima.com

