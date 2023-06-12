Restoration of facades with Photoshop | Restoration simulation, creation of color variants

Friday June 16, 2023 | 16.00 – 18.00

An intensive webinar dedicated to the use of the Photoshop program for graphic simulations related to the restoration of facades is available on the XClima platform.

As architects well know, Photoshop is one of the fundamental tools for the graphic rendering of photorealistic projects and simulations. Not everyone, however, is aware of the essential tricks to obtain optimal results while saving large amounts of time.

Conducted by the speaker Bettina Di Virgilthe mini-course will be an opportunity to learn some “tricks” to apply on facade images, from the simulation of restoration to the creation of color variations.

The topics discussed

Specifically, the following topics will be covered during the meeting:

Bringing a facade into front view from a perspective view

The precise retouching tools to eliminate small defects

Retouching tools for larger areas

The “content-aware” algorithm

Clean a facade from: writing, dirt, cracks, damaged areas

Eliminate larger items such as split motors, gutters, wires

Retouch in perspective with the Vanishing Point

Change the color

Creation of color variants

live streaming on the XClima platform

Friday June 16, 2023 | 16.00 – 18.00

Participation in the webinar costs 15 euros,

it is free for members of the Order of Architects of Bologna.

2 CFP

+ info and registration: xclima.com