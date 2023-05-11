Home » results beyond expectations – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
News

results beyond expectations – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

by admin
results beyond expectations – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The president of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), Dago Yabre taking stock of the census of Zone 1, affirmed that the results obtained go beyond the statistical forecasts.

This census, according to a press release from the CENI, organized for the next electoral consultations took place from April 29 to May 08, 2023 in the 1065 census and voting centers of the 19 independent local electoral commissions in zone 1.

The president of the Independent National Electoral Commission thus congratulates the population for its strong mobilization.

He thanks everyone for the great patience shown in the long queues for which he apologizes to the CENI and takes all appropriate measures to deal with this situation in the rest of the process.

“This enthusiasm has made it possible to obtain results that go beyond statistical forecasts,” concluded Dago Yabre.

Initially scheduled to end on May 6 in the first zone, voter registration operations have been extended until May 8, 2023. Note that Zone 1 includes the municipalities of Lacs, Bas-Mono, Vo, Zio, Yoto, Avé, Agoè-Nyivé and the Gulf.

Rachel Doubidji

See also  Belluno, falls for thirty meters, hiker dies in the mountains

You may also like

More than 170 rockets are fired at Israel...

Cross-departmental solidarity for more protection against violence

D2/J21: Arabia fc and Étoile Filante continue, JCA...

They confirm the disappearance of two young people...

Free parking for commuters saves tens of thousands...

Which are the countries with the highest internal...

[Hong Kong News]The British Minister of Commerce and...

Bilfinger starts the year with an increase in...

Taishan sues Chen Minxun for confirming that the...

‘The silver wedding anniversary’, historical account of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy