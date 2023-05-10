Results of Intermediate Annual Examinations in Telangana released by Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy

As always, the girls excelled. June 4 Supplementary Examinations from

Hyderabad: 09/May (Sahar News.com)

Telangana State Intermediate 1st Year and 2nd Year Annual Examinations 2023-The results were released today at the office of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, Hyderabad by the State Education Minister Mrs. P. Sabitha Indra Reddy. In the press conference, he said that the success ratio of students in the intermediate first year and second year as a whole 63.49 The percentage has been recorded, including general and vocational students.

Exam results are available on these websites link.

https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in

http://examresults.ts.nic.in

http://results.cgg.gov.in

General and Vocational K in Intermediate First Year Examinations 4,82,675 Students participated of which 2,97,741 have succeeded and the percentage of their results 61.68 Stayed.

While in the intermediate second year examinations overall 4,65,478 Students participated out of which 2,95,550 Students are successful. Of which 1,91,698 The students’A‘ Grade obtained. Whose pass percentage 67.27 Stayed.

As always, in the results of Intermediate 1st and 2nd year, the girls got ahead of the boys. 2,29,958 Success percentage of girls 71.57 While participating in these exams 2,35,520 Success percentage of boys 55.60 Stayed.

Education Minister Mrs. P. Sabita Indrareddy said that re-examination of exam papers for failed students. ReCounting He appealed to the students who failed in these exams not to be disappointed and June 4 Get success by appearing in Advanced Supplementary Examinations starting from

Education Minister said in the press conference that in the state of Telangana March 15 until the April 4 The annual examinations of intermediate year and second year were implemented.

Sentence in these exams 9 lakh 45 thousand 153 Students participated in the first year 4 lakh 33 thousand 82 Students were included among them 2,72,208 The students achieved distinction with their pass percentage 63.85 has been registered.

While in the annual examinations of the intermediate second year, Joomla 3 lakh 80 thousand 920 Students participated. Among them 2,56,241 Students have achieved success. Their success percentage 67.27 Stayed.

Percentage of Students Passing in Intermediate First Year 63.85 Among them 68.85 The percentage of girls passed while the percentage of boys passed 56.80 Entered. While the total percentage of intermediate second year results 67.26 The success percentage of girls in them also remained 73.46 So 60.66 Percentage boys have achieved success.

After the announcement of the results, the State Education Minister Mrs. P. Sabita Indira Reddy said that success in Intermediate is a turning point in the life of any student, after which their higher education starts. She said that Intermediate annually. in the State for conducting the examinations 1,473 Examination centers were established. And 26 Thousands of people were hired.

In the intermediate first and second year results released today, 92% of government residential colleges results, 89% of social welfare colleges, 54% of government colleges, 84% of tribal welfare colleges and 83% of minority residential colleges. If it is said, it will not be out of place that the academic performance of the students of government junior colleges was weak!! While the results of minority residential colleges are encouraging.



Post Views: 985