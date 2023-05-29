Resume of Shenzhou 16 astronauts – Xinhua English.news.cn

Resume of Comrade Jing Haipeng

Jing Haipeng, male, Han nationality, native of Yuncheng, Shanxi, member of the Communist Party of China, doctorate. Born in October 1966, joined the army in June 1985, and joined the Communist Party of China in September 1987. He is a special astronaut of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Astronaut Brigade and holds the rank of Major General. He used to be the pilot director of a certain regiment headquarters of a certain division of the Air Force, and was rated as a first-class pilot of the Air Force. In January 1998, he was selected as the first batch of astronauts in my country. He once served as the deputy commander of a certain army of the army, the captain of the astronaut brigade, and the deputy commander of the astronaut system of the manned spaceflight project. In September 2008, he carried out the manned mission of Shenzhou 7. In November of the same year, he was awarded the honorary title of “Heroic Astronaut” by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the State Council, and the Central Military Commission, and was awarded the “Space Medal of Merit”. In June 2012, he carried out the manned flight mission of Shenzhou 9 and served as the commander. In October of the same year, he was awarded the “Second Class Aerospace Merit Medal” by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the State Council, and the Central Military Commission. In October 2016, he carried out the manned flight mission of Shenzhou 11 and served as the commander. In December of the same year, he was awarded the “First-Class Aerospace Meritorious Medal” by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the State Council, and the Central Military Commission. In 2017, he was awarded the “August 1 Medal” by the Central Military Commission. In 2018, he was awarded the title of “Pioneer of Reform” by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council, and awarded the “Pioneer of Reform” medal. In 2021, he was named the Eighth National Moral Model of Professional Dedication. In June 2022, he was selected as the crew of the manned mission of Shenzhou 16 and served as the commander. (Reporters Li Guoli, Li Yun, Huang Yichen)

Resume of Comrade Zhu Yangzhu

Zhu Yangzhu, male, Han nationality, native of Pei County, Jiangsu Province, member of the Communist Party of China, doctorate. Born in September 1986, joined the army in September 2005, and joined the Communist Party of China in December 2006. He is a fourth-level astronaut in the Astronaut Brigade of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and has the rank of colonel in the army. He used to be an associate professor at the Aerospace Engineering University of the Strategic Support Force. In September 2020, as an aerospace flight engineer, he was selected as the third batch of astronauts in my country. In June 2022, he was selected as the crew of the Shenzhou 16 manned mission. (Reporters Li Guoli, Li Yun, Guo Mingzhi)

Comrade Gui Haichao’s resume

Gui Haichao, male, Han nationality, native of Shidian, Yunnan, member of the Communist Party of China, doctorate. Born in November 1986, joined the Communist Party of China in July 2020, professor and doctoral supervisor of Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics. In September 2020, as a payload expert, he was selected as the third batch of astronauts in my country. In June 2022, he was selected as the crew of the Shenzhou 16 manned mission. (Reporters Li Guoli, Huang Yichen, Guo Mingzhi)