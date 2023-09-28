Resuming Offline: The 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum to Take Place in October

After a hiatus of three years, the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum is set to resume offline in October. Wu Qian, director of the Information Bureau of the Chinese Ministry of National Defense and spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, announced this news during a regular press conference on Thursday, September 28.

Scheduled to take place from October 29th to 31st in Beijing, the Beijing Xiangshan Forum was founded in 2006 and has become one of the world‘s significant security dialogue platforms. The forum emphasizes the principles of equality, openness, tolerance, and mutual learning.

With the theme of “Common Security, Lasting Peace,” this year’s forum will focus on the key collaboration directions of global security and provide equal opportunities for all parties involved to discuss security issues, strategize security solutions, and promote security cooperation.

Wu Qian revealed that the forum will feature four plenary topics, including “Responsibility of Major Powers and Global Security Cooperation,” “The Role of Developing Countries in Global Security,” “Asia-Pacific Security Architecture: Current Situation and Future,” and “Regional Security and Development: Paths and Goals.” Additionally, eight group meeting topics and several special seminars, such as the “Chinese and Foreign Young Officers and Scholars Seminar,” have been arranged.

Preparations for the forum are currently underway, with official representatives from over 40 countries and international organizations, along with numerous renowned experts and scholars from both domestic and international backgrounds, confirming their participation.

The previous physical meeting of the Beijing Xiangshan Forum was held in October 2019. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, subsequent editions were conducted virtually. Now, with the situation improving, the forum is ready to return to its in-person format.

