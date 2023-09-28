Home » Resuming Offline: The 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum to Take Place in October
News

Resuming Offline: The 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum to Take Place in October

by admin
Resuming Offline: The 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum to Take Place in October

After a hiatus of three years, the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum is set to resume offline in October. Wu Qian, director of the Information Bureau of the Chinese Ministry of National Defense and spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, announced this news during a regular press conference on Thursday, September 28.

Scheduled to take place from October 29th to 31st in Beijing, the Beijing Xiangshan Forum was founded in 2006 and has become one of the world‘s significant security dialogue platforms. The forum emphasizes the principles of equality, openness, tolerance, and mutual learning.

With the theme of “Common Security, Lasting Peace,” this year’s forum will focus on the key collaboration directions of global security and provide equal opportunities for all parties involved to discuss security issues, strategize security solutions, and promote security cooperation.

Wu Qian revealed that the forum will feature four plenary topics, including “Responsibility of Major Powers and Global Security Cooperation,” “The Role of Developing Countries in Global Security,” “Asia-Pacific Security Architecture: Current Situation and Future,” and “Regional Security and Development: Paths and Goals.” Additionally, eight group meeting topics and several special seminars, such as the “Chinese and Foreign Young Officers and Scholars Seminar,” have been arranged.

Preparations for the forum are currently underway, with official representatives from over 40 countries and international organizations, along with numerous renowned experts and scholars from both domestic and international backgrounds, confirming their participation.

The previous physical meeting of the Beijing Xiangshan Forum was held in October 2019. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, subsequent editions were conducted virtually. Now, with the situation improving, the forum is ready to return to its in-person format.

See also  Actress Elfi Eschke: "For me, home is where my partner is"

For more information and updates on the forum, readers are encouraged to visit the official Facebook page at [insert link].

You may also like

Godzilla vs. Kong, the clash between Monsters arrives...

Puñay Hill

The Influence of Parents’ Alcohol Consumption on Teenagers’...

CNE knocks down the candidacy of Rodolfo Hernández

Wuhan Zoo Reopens with the Arrival of Giant...

The Secretariat of State asks the defendants for...

The new Ñusta Ecuador will be elected this...

Government Shutdown Looms as Republicans Push for Showdown...

Spain: 14-year-old boy injures 5 people at school...

Xi Jinping Delivers Important Speech at Reception Celebrating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy