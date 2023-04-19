Resurgence of violence is the fault of the State: Rueda

The High Commissioner for Peace of the Government of Colombia, Danilo Rueda, affirmed this Tuesday that the presence of armed groups in development projects in some territories is due to the lack of action by the State, while blaming him for the resurgence of the violence.

“You go to a zone of operation of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC, known as Clan del Golfo) and who is building the school? The AGC, and it was in the Development Plan with a Territorial Focus (PDET). Who builds the health post in Montes de María? The AGC”, has exemplified.

However, he has defended the advances of the current government of Gustavo Petro, while he has considered that the Colombian State has an important responsibility in the appearance of armed groups where the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC and ) used to be.

Rueda, who made these statements in the context of the political control debate cited by Senator Iván Cepeda regarding the implementation of the ‘total peace’ agreement, stressed that his priority has been “dialogues and listening to the people of remote areas and urban areas, day and night shifts”.

“We have spoken with many social actors who are showing us that productive and social commitments are also proposals for reconciliation. The purpose of restorative actions is to make reconciliation possible based on the truth,” declared the High Commissioner for Peace.

Thus, he has indicated that progress must continue in a real solution to put an end to violence and inequality in the countryside, according to what the station W Radio has collected.

“Recognize not only the rural inequality due to the control of land tenure, but also the urban violence associated with the control of land use in the cities, but also because in the cities all these illegal economies from contraband, cocaine, They are expressing themselves not only in micro-trafficking but in the great laundry of many shopping centers, business centers that are before our eyes”, he has sentenced.