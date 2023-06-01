Home » Resuscitation on the jetty – serious accident on Lake Millstatt: Two divers recovered
Resuscitation on the jetty – serious accident on Lake Millstatt: Two divers recovered

Resuscitation on the jetty – serious accident on Lake Millstatt: Two divers recovered

On Thursday afternoon, the Döbriach water rescue service and the ARA air rescue service were called to an operation on Lake Millstatt. According to initial information, two divers, presumably Austrians, got into an emergency situation and had to be rescued. According to Thomas Jank, Managing Director of ARA air rescue, a diver was resuscitated on the jetty and is currently being flown to the pressure chamber in Graz.

Nothing is known about the course of the accident and the identity of the divers. Further information follows.

