Retail in Stuttgart: Eppli moves into the Spielwaren Kurtz building

Former Stuttgart mayor Manfred Rommel’s Mercedes was also auctioned off by the Eppli auction house. Photo: Lichtgut/Julian Rettig

Eppli centralizes its locations in Stuttgart. In the second half of 2024, the auction house, expert center and flagship store will be combined on around 2,000 square meters at Sporerstrasse 8 – where Spielwaren-Kurtz used to reside.

The family-run company Eppli has presented its future concept. “In the new Eppli House, which will extend over six floors, we will focus on four areas, including auctions, an attractive flagship store, an exclusive jeweler and a comprehensive range of services,” says managing director Ferdinand Eppli. There will be special pieces for immediate purchase, jewelry and watches, fashion and accessories from luxury brands, art objects and antiques.

