Retail sales fall in the first half to 5.2%

THE national COMMERCE continued to show a downward trend without raising its head during this year. Thus, for the first half of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, retail sales decreased 5.2%.

According to DANE, in this period, fourteen merchandise lines registered negative variations in their real sales, while five lines registered positive variations.

The lines with the least negative contribution to trade were motor vehicles and motorcycles, mainly for household use; Other motor vehicles and motorcycles; Household appliances, home furnishings, with a contribution of -3.2 percentage points as a whole, while the main positive contribution was registered in the line of alcoholic beverages, cigars, cigarettes and tobacco products, with a variation of 11.4 %.

When comparing the first half of 2023 against the same period in 2019, the variation in retail sales was 17.3%.

Employment

Likewise, in June of this year, sales decreased 11.9% and employed personnel grew 2.7% in relation to the same month in 2022. Excluding fuel trade, the variation in real sales in the sector was – 14.5%.

The report maintains that if the results of June 2023 are compared with those of June 2019, there is an 11.1% increase in retail sales and, in relation to employed personnel, a growth of 2.4%.

During the sixth month, sales decreased 11.9% compared to those registered in the same month of 2022.

The report indicates that fifteen merchandise lines registered negative annual variations in their real sales and, on the other hand, four merchandise lines registered positive annual variations in their sales.

It should be noted that when comparing June 2023 with June 2019, the variation in retail sales was 11.1%, and the economic activities that contributed the most negatively were sales of new motor vehicles, with a variation 21.5% negative; sales of products in non-specialized stores with an assortment made up mainly of products other than food, beverages and tobacco, with a negative variation of 27.4%; and sales of other household goods in specialized stores, with a negative variation of 24.0%, which together contributed -8.2 percentage points to the variation for the period.

Similarly, the personnel employed by retail trade in June 2023 increased 2.7% compared to the same month of the previous year, as a result of the 6.7% increase in permanent personnel and 0.3% in apprentices. and the 4.2% decrease in direct temporary personnel and 8.4% in temporary personnel hired through companies

When comparing the employed personnel registered in the month of June 2023, with the same month of the year 2019, an increase of 2.4% was registered.

running year

Regarding the current year, and referring to employment, DANE indicates that, for the first semester of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, the personnel employed by the retail trade grew 3.8%, due to an increase of 7.3% of the personnel permanent; for direct temporary personnel, temporary personnel hired through companies and apprentices there are decreases of 3.7%, 0.6% and 2.8%, respectively.

When comparing the employed personnel in the retail trade registered in the first four months of 2023, with that of the same period of 2019, an increase of 2.6% is registered.

On the other hand, DANE indicates that the variation in June 2023, compared to June 2022, of sales made through electronic commerce was -45.2%.

In the first half of 2023, sales in the electronic commerce category were -17.4% and offset 0.5 percentage points to this variation.

In June 2023, sales made through electronic commerce by companies engaged in retail trade participated with 2.2% of the total sales of these companies; while for June 2022 the participation of electronic commerce in sales was 4.2%.

