A 75-year-old man, MM, who was run over on Wednesday 2 November, shortly after 1pm, had a bad time while he was riding his bicycle in Piazzetta Trento in Maniago. The pensioner, who resides in the area, was overwhelmed probably as a result of a failure to respect the priority: the dynamics of the accident are investigated by local police officers, who intervened on the spot together with an ambulance sent by Sores.

The man is ruined to the ground after the impact, sustaining severe injuries. The doctors rescued and medicated her on the spot. The maneuvers took about half an hour to stabilize the elderly, who was then transported by ambulance to the hospital in Pordenone in yellow code.

The injuries are serious, but the man is not in danger of life. The danger of the stop sign overlooking Piazzetta Trento was previously reported due to the fact that it is not immediately visible and it happens that anyone who is in front of it risks continuing to drive.

The mayor Umberto Scarabello, whose office is not far away, was immediately informed of the incident. –