Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer Crushed to Death While Assisting in Accident

Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer Crushed to Death After Stopping to Help at Accident Scene

Tragedy struck on a northern Mississippi highway as a retired Mississippi Highway Patrol officer lost his life while selflessly trying to assist those involved in a two-vehicle accident. According to authorities from the state Department of Public Safety, Mike Griffin, 62, was crushed to death by a vehicle on Monday.

The unfortunate incident occurred when Griffin, a resident of Ripley, Mississippi, encountered a collision between two trucks traveling in the same direction. One truck, heading west, collided with the other, resulting in a devastating impact. After witnessing the crash, Griffin immediately sprang into action and halted to check on the occupants of the vehicles involved.

However, during his attempt to offer aid and support, tragedy struck. The vehicle Griffin had stopped next to suddenly fell on top of him, leaving the retired police officer trapped beneath its weight. Other officers who arrived at the scene later discovered his lifeless body. Griffin was pronounced dead on-site by medical personnel.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves expressed his condolences in a written statement, revealing that Griffin was not just a colleague but a close family friend. “Mike Griffin was family to Elee and me, and I’m devastated to hear of the tragic accident that claimed his life this morning,” Gov. Reeves stated. He further added, “But I’m not at all surprised that he was on the side of the road trying to help someone in need because that was precisely the type of person he was.”

Griffin had retired from the Mississippi Highway Patrol but continued to serve the state through his employment as a law enforcement liaison with the Department of Public Safety. His dedication to serving and protecting others persisted long after his formal retirement.

As of now, details regarding the condition of the drivers involved in the accident have not been released by the Department of Public Safety. An investigation is currently underway by the Mississippi Highway Patrol to unravel the circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident.

Mike Griffin is survived by his wife, Edna, and his daughter, Olivia. The loss of such a beloved and selfless individual has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving friends, family, and colleagues mourning his untimely demise.

The death of Mike Griffin is a sad reminder of the risks faced by those in law enforcement, both during active duty and after retirement. The wider community is mourning the loss of a true hero, a man who dedicated his life to the safety and wellbeing of others.

