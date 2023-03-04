The situation in San Vicente del Caguan, Caquetá, due to the clashes between the Police and the community of the rural area of ​​Los Pozos, due to the operation of a drilling machine belonging to the Emerald Energy oil company, has caused outrage in different sectors of society.

The violent events that have occurred since early Thursday morning resulted in two deaths, a farmer identified as Reynel Arévalo and sub-intendent Ricardo Arley Monroy, in addition to 79 uniformed officers and six civilians held by the protesters.

Due to this situation, the union of retired officers and pensioners of the Public Force spoke out and expressed its rejection of the acts of vandalism and clashes with the Police in Caguan.

“It’s barbaric”

The sixty-two federations, associations and foundations of the reserve, veterans and pensioners of the Public Force, raised their voices in protest against the violent acts by the authorities, quoted by the radio station RCN Radio.

According to the group of organizations, this type of act does not allow a dialogue to be reached between the parties involved, in addition to not allowing the population to move towards an agreement and good treatment.

“The most unacceptable ignorance of the legitimate authority of the State that they represent and that generates the reasonable feeling that we are moving towards a barbaric society that would make reconciliation and understanding impossible, which can help a large part of our community,” they stated.

They ask that a “scenario of anarchy” be avoided

The associations of retired officers also pointed out to the Government for allowing this kind of violent acts against the Public Force to continue occurring.

According to the organizations, the institutionality of the country and the stability of the national territory would be ending.

“Accepting these unfortunate facts would mean renouncing our rule of law and making it easier for the chaos generated by ignorance of authority to lead us to a scenario of anarchy, weakening the legal order as an essential element of the State,” said the group of associations.

They added that “it is necessary that the Government take clear and firm actions to restore the disturbed public order, protect the lives of our police officers, maintain the institutional framework and respect for private property.”

Message to the detained uniformed

The retired officers took the opportunity to send a message to the uniformed officers who were affected by the clashes against the community of Los Pozos, due to the oil operation in the area.

Among them they referred to the sub-intendent Ricardo Arley Monroy, assassinated during the confrontations on Thursday, March 2, together with the peasant Reynel Arévalo.

“To the relatives of our murdered police comrade, to the wounded and to the institution in general, our heartfelt expression of condolence and our solidarity in these difficult times that our country is experiencing,” they wrote.

“All are in good condition”

Defense Minister Iván Velásquez released some details about the status of the 79 officers held by the community in San Vicente del Caguan, assuring that they are well.

“They have been receiving food, water, they are in conditions, well, in these circumstances, that we could say acceptable,” said the head of the portfolio to the Army station.

Velásquez also assured that the situation in Los Pozos is completely calm, for the arrival of other members of the ministerial cabinet and to attend to the requirements of the community.

Advocacy is offered in mediation

Through a statement, the Ombudsman’s Office assured that it is willing to mediate for the release of the 79 uniformed officers and six civilians who are being held in Los Pozos, San Vicente del Caguan.

The director of the entity, Carlos Camargo, said that “it is unfortunate that, in the framework of the social protests, they have left a policeman and a farmer dead, several policemen with restricted mobility and several injured. Violent actions and de facto actions only generate more violence and do not facilitate spaces for dialogue between the parties to find agreements”.

He added that “we can apply instruments and protocols that guide the stages of conflict prevention and transformation, coexistence, reconciliation and monitoring of possible agreements, all with a human rights, differential and territorial approach according to the characteristics of the population. as, in this case, of the peasants in Los Pozos”. with Infobae

